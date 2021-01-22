As in Black Mirror, Microsoft lets you chat with the dead

Losing a loved one is a painful step that will not spare anyone. However, it looks like Microsoft is looking for a way to be able to chat with him even after death. And that means could be found in some new technology the American giant is developing. In any case, this indicates a patent from the Redmond company.

Microsoft could learn from Black Mirror to help you grieve

Do you remember the episode of Black Mirror called Be Right Back? An episode in which Martha loses Ash, who is killed in a car accident. She discovers a technology that allows her to continue communicating with him in the afterlife thanks to the history of her online conversations.

Imagine if fiction could catch up with reality (or vice versa). As reported by the Ubergizmo website, Microsoft has just filed a patent in which we learn that the company is considering developing an artificial intelligence that can be used to manage a chatbot that simulates a missing person’s conversation using information, collected in various social networks. .

The chatbot can communicate with images, voice data, e-mails and messages in networks by voice or text.

The patent states that this technology could go further as Microsoft envisions the chatbot could adopt the same characteristics and behaviors as the person whose conversation it would simulate. The company states that 2D or 3D models could be created using video data or images. This functionality could therefore enable the chatbot to “correspond to a past or present entity”, which can range from a friend to a fictional or historical character.

Of course, nothing tells us if Microsoft will one day develop a tool using this technology, but the idea of ​​continuing to share with someone who has left us might help some people who are struggling to be concerned. a loved one thanks to artificial intelligence. However, we hope that this new artificial intelligence doesn’t go away like the one Microsoft developed and spun on Twitter!