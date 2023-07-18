As Heat Waves Descend on Europe, So Do Tourists

Vacationers to Europe might have anticipated the crowded websites, full resorts and employees’ strikes as trade consultants pointed to a returning tourism demand that’s outpacing even prepandemic ranges. However the newest excessive climate has flagged one other hazard for guests: summer season warmth waves, which local weather researchers say will turn out to be longer, extra frequent and extra intense in Europe.

The hovering temperatures in current days have coincided with a well-liked time to go to Europe, the preferred abroad vacation spot for American vacationers this 12 months, trade watchers say. And whereas excessive climate has precipitated journey disruptions previously, notably in international locations not set as much as stand up to it, the warmth can be lethal: Greater than 61,000 folks died in final summer season’s warmth waves in Europe, based on a current examine.

Within the newest warmth wave, European officers have taken measures to attempt to defend guests from the acute climate. After a vacationer collapsed in entrance of the Acropolis in Athens, the authorities closed the location briefly on Friday and Saturday, citing the warmth. And volunteers from the Hellenic Purple Cross have handed out free bottles of water to guests to assist them keep hydrated.

On Monday, Britain’s International Workplace up to date its journey recommendation for Greece, Italy and Spain to notice the acute temperature and the chance of wildfires, cautioning British vacationers to remain abreast of native climate updates.