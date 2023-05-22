As Greece Votes, Leader Says Blocking Migrants Built ‘Good Will’ With Europe

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis of Greece has been accused of illegally pushing asylum seekers again at sea. He has acknowledged that the state’s intelligence service wiretapped an opposition chief. He has consolidated media management as press freedom in Greece has dropped to the bottom in Europe.

It’s the kind of factor that the guardians of European Union values usually scorn in right-wing populist leaders, whether or not or not it’s Giorgia Meloni of Italy or Viktor Orban of Hungary. However with Greece holding nationwide elections on Sunday, Brussels has as an alternative lauded Mr. Mitsotakis, a pro-Europe conservative, for bringing stability to the Greek economic system, for sending army assist to Ukraine and for offering regional stability in a time of potential upheaval in Turkey.

Above all, European Union leaders seem to have reduce Mr. Mitsotakis slack for doing the continent’s disagreeable work of protecting migrants at bay, a growth that reveals simply how a lot Europe has shifted, with crackdowns previously related to the appropriate wing drifting into the mainstream.

“I’m serving to Europe on quite a few fronts,” Mr. Mitsotakis mentioned in a quick interview on Tuesday within the port metropolis of Piraeus, the place, in his trademark blue gown shirt and slacks, the 55-year-old rallied adoring voters on crowded streets. “It’s purchased us cheap good will.”