As Climate Shocks Multiply, Designers Seek Holy Grail: Disaster-Proof Homes

John duSaint, a retired software program engineer, lately purchased property close to Bishop, Calif., in a rugged valley east of the Sierra Nevada. The world is in danger for wildfires, extreme daytime warmth and excessive winds — and in addition heavy winter snowfall.

However Mr. duSaint isn’t nervous. He’s planning to dwell in a dome.

The 29-foot construction will likely be coated with aluminum shingles that replicate warmth, and are additionally fire-resistant. As a result of the dome has much less floor space than an oblong home, it’s simpler to insulate in opposition to warmth or chilly. And it may stand up to excessive winds and heavy snowpack.

“The dome shell itself is mainly impervious,” Mr. duSaint stated.

As climate grows extra excessive, geodesic domes and different resilient residence designs are gaining new consideration from extra climate-conscious residence consumers, and the architects and builders who cater to them.

The pattern may start to dislodge the inertia that underlies America’s wrestle to adapt to local weather change: Applied sciences exist to guard houses in opposition to extreme climate — however these improvements have been sluggish to seep into mainstream homebuilding, leaving most Individuals more and more uncovered to local weather shocks, specialists say.