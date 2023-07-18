As China Bakes in Record Heat, John Kerry Presses Beijing on Climate Change

Within the sandstone desert of China’s far west, a neighborhood meteorological station recorded an all-time excessive temperature of 126 levels. In central China, heat-induced mechanical issues trapped vacationers driving on a cable automotive in midair.

The warmth wave choking China is so intense that it even turned a repeated speaking level for John Kerry, President Biden’s particular envoy for local weather change, as he met with China’s premier on Tuesday in Beijing to debate cooperation on slowing world warming.

“You and I do know issues are altering,” Mr. Kerry informed the premier, Li Qiang, whereas sitting within the Nice Corridor of the Individuals, on the sting of Tiananmen Sq.. He talked about the reviews of the temperature within the western area of Xinjiang on Sunday; a commentator at China’s meteorological affiliation had known as it the very best he knew of within the nation.

“Within the final weeks, scientists have expressed higher concern than ever about what is going on on the planet,” stated Mr. Kerry, who additionally met individually with Wang Yi, China’s prime overseas coverage official.