Artisanal Ice Cream Market: Future Demand, Growth Analysis And Key Opportunities, Trends By 2027

Artisanal ice cream is ice cream made by skilled artisans that prepare and deliver the products with unmatched utility and tastes. The demand for artisanal ice cream market is driven by the changing consumer preferences, the uplifting of standard of living and lifestyle changes. Moreover, consumers are highly inclined toward a healthier lifestyle and this fuels the demand for sugar free or low fat ice creams. The key market players often come up with innovations in delivering the quality substance to the market.

Companies covered: Unilever, Van Leeuwan, Nestlé, Carmela Ice Cream, MCCONNELL’S FINE ICE CREAM, BI-RITE FAMILY OF BUSINESSES, SUCRES DES TERRES, Nye’s Cream Sandwiches, Artinci Artisanal, Toscanini’s.

COVID-19 SCENARIO ANALYSIS:

DECLINE IN DEMAND

Due to the COVID-19 implications, the market for food & beverage industry, especially the ice cream segment that used to flourish during the summer season, is witnessing a decline in demand. This is mainly because the consumer outdoor involvement is reduced.

DISRUPTED SUPPLY CHAIN

Most of the production industries were shut down and the supply chains got disrupted. This led to the hindrance in supply of artisanal ice creams as well. This deepened a misbalance between the demand and supply, subsequently impacting the revenue for the industry.

TOP IMPACTING FACTORS: MARKET SCENARIO ANALYSIS, TRENDS, DRIVERS AND IMPACT ANALYSIS

Artisanal ice creams are handmade, by using natural ingredients and avoid the use of any kind of preservatives, emulsifiers, artificial flavours or any taste stabilizer. It has low shelf life of eight months as compared to industrial ice creams with shelf life of twenty-four months, which hinders the market growth. Since the ice creams are manufactured in small batches, the demand is highly consumer intuitive.

The global artisanal ice cream market trends are as follows:

GROWING HEALTH CONSCIOUSNESS AMONG CONSUMERS

The growing consumer awareness regarding health and nutrition is driving the food & beverage industry to deliver products that do not lose taste but are rich in nutritional content. The increase in health consciousness among the consumer base is acting as a driving force for the global artisanal ice cream market.

Rise in health concerns such as diabetes and intolerance of specific ingredients create the need for specialized snacks that do not contain preservatives or artificial flavors. This increases the need for artisanal ice creams that are rich in natural ingredients and are hand made without preservatives.

ARTISANAL ICE CREAM APPEARING AS A HEATHIER SNACK

The market has witnessed a significant inclination toward healthier ice cream and this has offered opportunities for the marketers and choices for the customers. This developed the platform for artisanal ice creams and thus the market is diversified. Since the artisanal ice creams offer higher nutritional value and are rich in natural flavors, it intrigues the customers to develop strong demand for the same.

