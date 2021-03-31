Artificial Turf Market Size, Status and Business Growth Analysis 2021-2025

Global Artificial Turf Market Research Report published by market insight reports explores the current outlook in Global and key regions from the perspective of Major Players, Countries, Product types and end industries. This report analyzes top players in the Global market, and divides the Market into several parameters.

This Artificial Turf Market research report identifies the competitive landscape of industries to understand the competition at International level. This report study describes the projected growth of the Global market for approaching years from 2019 to 2025. This research report has been aggregated on the basis of static and dynamic aspects of the businesses.

The Global Artificial Turf Market is projected to register a CAGR of 11.1% over the forecast period (2020-2025).

The prominent players in the Global Artificial Turf Market :

Sports Group, Tarkett Group, Tencate grass, SiS Pitches, CC Grass, Act Global, and Others.

Key Market Trends : –

High Adoption of Artificial Grass in Various Sports Tournaments Driving the Market

Owing to minimum maintenance efforts and the growing demand for artificial turf from the sports and residential sectors, the artificial turf market is expected to hold a high growth potential. The factors that are responsible for the rising demand for artificial turf in the sports sector are the remarkable rise in the number of sports events and unfavorable climatic conditions for the growth of natural grass. For instance, in 2015, CCGrass installed six artificial grass football pitches for the Gwangju 2015 Universiade in South Korea, and all of them obtained the highest FIFA field certification.

Europe Dominates the Global Market

The United Kingdom is the largest market for artificial turf in Europe with more than 5,000 artificial turf pitches in the country. France is also a major market for artificial turfs in Europe and has 1800 synthetic pitches, which account for 4% of all the pitches installed across France. Rugby is a major sport in France, and over the last six years, around 277 synthetic pitches have been installed, among the 29 countries where rugby is played. In Germany, DFB (German Football Association) installed 1,000 synthetic mini pitches, to increase the popularity and develop football in Germany, right from the grass root level. Luzhniki Olympic complex is the largest sports complex in Russia and is home to as many as ten artificial turf pitches. The 2018 FIFA World Cup final schedule was held in this stadium.

