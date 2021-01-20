Artificial Turf Market Size, Share, Future Challenges, Revenue, Demand, Industry Growth and Forecast to 2027

To thrive in this rapidly transforming marketplace, today’s businesses call for innovative and superlative solutions. Businesses can accomplish an unmatched insights and expertise of the best market opportunities into their relevant markets with the help of this Artificial Turf Market research report. This market report gives clear idea about the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, possible future trends, and market demand and supply scenarios.

Top Key Players Included in This Report: Tarkett Group, Victoria PLC, Astroturf, SYNLAWN ARTIFICIAL GRASS, Polytan GmbH, SpectraTurf, Inc., XGrass, Italgreen Spa, Dow, Royal Grass, SIS Pitches, Condor Group, Shawgrass, Act Global, Nurteks, Matrix Turf, LIMONTA SPORT S.p.A., TenCate Grass, CCGrass, and PRACTICE SPORTS among other domestic and global players

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Artificial Turf Market

Artificial turf market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 18.6% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and is expected to reach USD 9,546,260.42 thousand by 2027. Increasing demand of cosmetics among consumers is a driving factor for the market growth.

The easy installation, environment friendly and low maintenance requirements which will increase the production of artificial turf products drives the market. With the increase in the growing demand from sports clubs and different venues will also boosts the demand of the artificial turf market. The stringent regulations regarding usage of artificial turf in several European countries will restrain the demand of the artificial turf market.

The increase in the demand for the third generation artificial turf will act as an opportunity for the artificial turf market. The difficulty in maintaining a high field temperature due to the raw material and infill material acts as the challenge for the artificial turf market.

Conducts Overall ARTIFICIAL TURF Market Segmentation:

By Raw Material (Nylon, Polypropylene, Polyethylene, Polyamides, Jute, Rubber, Others),

Infill Materials (Petroleum-Based, Organic Infill, Sand (Silica) Infill, Others),

Pile Height (Less Than 10 mm, 10-30 mm, 30-50 mm, 50-70 mm, 70-100 mm, More Than 100 mm),

Distribution Channel (Direct Sales/B2B, E-commerce, Specialty Stores, Convenience Stores, Others),

End-User (Households, Sports & Leisure, Restaurant, Hotels, Airports, Commercial Offices, Pet Areas, Others)

Artificial Turf Market Country Level Analysis

The countries covered in the artificial turf market report are the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., Italy, France, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Switzerland, Belgium, Netherlands, rest of Europe, Japan, China, South Korea, India, Australia and New Zealand, Singapore, Thailand, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, rest of South America, South Africa, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., Israel, and rest of Middle East and Africa.

Europe dominates the artificial turf market as in Germany, the consumers are more aware towards increasing use of artificial turf to reduce the FOD damage at runways from the artificial turf. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow with the highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 because of increasing business expansion and awareness among the customers. China is leading the growth of the Asia-Pacific market due to growing demand of the artificial turf in household which boosts demand of the artificial turf while China is dominating the Asia-Pacific market due to the growing usage of the playground and sport arena products in the region. In the North America region, the U.S. is dominating as the household sector is growing very rapidly in the region. Also, with the increasing consumption of artificial turf as a tuber in order to increase strength of the artificial turf boosts the demand for artificial turf in the market.

