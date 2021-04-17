Artificial Turf Market Outlook and Opportunities in Growing Regions

P&S Intelligence published a new research report, “Artificial Turf Market Research Report: Global Industry Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2030”,In recent years, the demand for artificial turf in place of natural grass is increasing, owing to its various benefits, such as less wear and tear, low maintenance required, and high durability. Further, it helps in reducing the use of water and other harmful pesticides and fertilizers.

In terms of the material used to make turf, the market is categorized into nylon, polypropylene, polyethylene, polyamide, and others. Among these, the polyethylene category holds the significant share in the artificial turf market. Unique characteristics of polyethylene, such as durability, softness, and resilience, make it the most used material for making turf. Due to the low cost of polypropylene-based artificial turf, the category is also expected to occupy significant share in the market in coming years.

The growing construction industry is driving the demand for artificial turf, which is used in sport fields, stadiums, commercial gardens, and selected residential houses. For instance, Qatar is constructing eight stadiums for the FIFA 2022, which will require high amount of artificial turf. Moreover, water scarce regions are also adopting the artificial turf, as they cannot grow natural grass easily. So, rising concern for water scarcity, globally, is also driving the growth of the artificial turf market. Another major factor responsible for the market growth is the fast-paced replacement of grass surfaced sports arenas with artificial turf, due to its superior quality, easy replacement, and eco-friendly nature.

Based on Material

Nylon

Polypropylene

Polyethylene

Polyamide

Based on Application

Contact Sports

Non-Contact Sports

Leisure

Landscaping

Geographical Analysis

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain

Asia-Pacific (APAC) China India Japan South Korea

Latin America (LATAM) Brazil Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa Saudi Arabia



