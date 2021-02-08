Artificial Turf Market Innovative Trends, Driving Factors and Growth Analysis 2020-2026 ||Tarkett Group, Victoria PLC, Astroturf

A Superior and comprehensive Market Research Report (2021-2027)

To be aware of the market in depth, market research report is the perfect solution. Report such as Artificial Turf Market, helps to know that how the market is going to perform in the forecast years by giving information about market definition, classifications, applications, and engagements. Market segmentation is also covered in detail by considering several aspects that is sure to help businesses out there. A team of multi-lingual analysts and project managers is skilled to serve clients on every strategic aspect including product development, key areas of development, application modelling, use of technologies, the acquisition strategies, exploring niche growth opportunities and new markets.

Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and were profiled in current version are Tarkett Group, Victoria PLC, Astroturf, SYNLAWN ARTIFICIAL GRASS, Polytan GmbH, SpectraTurf, Inc., XGrass, Italgreen Spa, Dow, Royal Grass, SIS Pitches, Condor Group, Shawgrass, Act Global, Nurteks, Matrix Turf, LIMONTA SPORT S.p.A., TenCate Grass, CCGrass, and PRACTICE SPORTS among other domestic and global players.

Artificial turf market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 18.6% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and is expected to reach USD 9,546,260.42 thousand by 2027. Increasing demand of cosmetics among consumers is a driving factor for the market growth.

ARTIFICIAL TURF MARKET COUNTRY LEVEL ANALYSIS

The countries covered in the artificial turf market report are the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., Italy, France, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Switzerland, Belgium, Netherlands, rest of Europe, Japan, China, South Korea, India, Australia and New Zealand, Singapore, Thailand, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, rest of South America, South Africa, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., Israel, and rest of Middle East and Africa.

Europe dominates the artificial turf market as in Germany, the consumers are more aware towards increasing use of artificial turf to reduce the FOD damage at runways from the artificial turf. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow with the highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 because of increasing business expansion and awareness among the customers. China is leading the growth of the Asia-Pacific market due to growing demand of the artificial turf in household which boosts demand of the artificial turf while China is dominating the Asia-Pacific market due to the growing usage of the playground and sport arena products in the region. In the North America region, the U.S. is dominating as the household sector is growing very rapidly in the region. Also, with the increasing consumption of artificial turf as a tuber in order to increase strength of the artificial turf boosts the demand for artificial turf in the market.

Crucial Market Segment details-:

By Raw Material (Nylon, Polypropylene, Polyethylene, Polyamides, Jute, Rubber, Others),

Infill Materials (Petroleum-Based, Organic Infill, Sand (Silica) Infill, Others),

Pile Height (Less Than 10 mm, 10-30 mm, 30-50 mm, 50-70 mm, 70-100 mm, More Than 100 mm),

Distribution Channel (Direct Sales/B2B, E-commerce, Specialty Stores, Convenience Stores, Others)

Increasing Usage of Artificial Turf as a Wall Cladding in Residential

Artificial turf market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in industry with sales, components sales, impact of technological development in artificial turf and changes in regulatory scenarios with their support for the artificial turf market.

What are the Recent Development of the Market?

In May 2020, Dow recently announces the new constructed PCR plastic resin designed for shrink film sticking applications in Asia-Pacific which has been developed and commercialized, the latest resin is engineered to achieve a film output equivalent to that of traditional resins with 40 percent PCR material. The drug, XUS 60921.01, is produced with recycled plastics obtained domestically through strategic recycling partner Dow’s in Nanjing, China. This latest resin leads to a circular plastics system, but without losing the efficiency of brand owners and customers.

In April 2020, SYNLAWN ARTIFICIAL GRASS, the largest manufacturer and unrivalled innovator of artificial grass in North America, announced that its distributors across the country are offering ProGienics Hard Surface Disinfectant by ProVetLogic. This one-step product is quick and efficient for the battle against the current human coronavirus COVID-19 in 2019 as well as against certain pathogens, algae, mildew, algae, germs and toxic bacteria. SYNLawn’s disinfectant should be used on commercially and domestically-produced artificial turf. It purifies and disinfects hard non-porous surfaces used in classrooms, playgrounds, livestock fields, and others.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Artificial Turf Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, Definition, Specifications, Classification and Scope the Artificial Turf market 2019

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summery like Industry chain structure, Manufacturer cost structure, suppliers, etc

Chapter 3: Displays Trends, Drivers and Challenges of the Artificial Turf market

Chapter 4: By the study of SWOT analysis it displays sales analysis, investment analysis, market analysis, etc

Chapter 5: It evaluates the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue, share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 6: Evaluate the leading manufacturers of the Global Artificial Turf market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: Artificial Turf Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, system and information source

