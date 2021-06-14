Artificial Teeth Market 2021-2027: Key Vendor Landscape By Regional Output, Demand By Countries And Future Growth | 3M, Shofu Dental, Zahn Dental

“

Report Scope and Segmentation:

Study Period 2014 – 2027 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2021 – 2027 Unit Value(USD million) Segmentation By Manufacturers:

3M, Shofu Dental, Zahn Dental, Ivoclar Vivadent, Glidewell Laboratories, GC America, Jensen Dental, Ultradent Products, Inc., Kuraray, Kulzer

By Types:

All-ceramic

Metal-ceramic

All-metal



By Applications:

Hospitals

Dental Clinics







Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Artificial Teeth Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Artificial Teeth Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 All-ceramic

1.2.3 Metal-ceramic

1.2.4 All-metal

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Artificial Teeth Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Hospitals

1.3.3 Dental Clinics

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Artificial Teeth Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Artificial Teeth Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Artificial Teeth Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Artificial Teeth, Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2.3 Artificial Teeth Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Artificial Teeth Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Artificial Teeth Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Artificial Teeth Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Artificial Teeth Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Artificial Teeth Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

3 Global Artificial Teeth Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Artificial Teeth Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Artificial Teeth Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Artificial Teeth Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Artificial Teeth Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Artificial Teeth Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Artificial Teeth Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Artificial Teeth Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Artificial Teeth Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Artificial Teeth Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Artificial Teeth Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Artificial Teeth Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Artificial Teeth Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Artificial Teeth Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Artificial Teeth Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Artificial Teeth Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Artificial Teeth Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Artificial Teeth Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Artificial Teeth Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Artificial Teeth Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Artificial Teeth Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Artificial Teeth Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Artificial Teeth Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Artificial Teeth Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Artificial Teeth Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Artificial Teeth Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Artificial Teeth Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Artificial Teeth Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Artificial Teeth Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Artificial Teeth Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Artificial Teeth Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Artificial Teeth Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 Japan by Players, Type and Application

6.1 Japan Artificial Teeth Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 Japan Artificial Teeth Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 Japan Artificial Teeth Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 Japan Artificial Teeth Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 Japan Artificial Teeth Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 Japan Top Artificial Teeth Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 Japan Top Artificial Teeth Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 Japan Artificial Teeth Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 Japan Artificial Teeth Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 Japan Artificial Teeth Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Japan Artificial Teeth Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 Japan Artificial Teeth Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 Japan Artificial Teeth Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 Japan Artificial Teeth Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 Japan Artificial Teeth Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 Japan Artificial Teeth Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 Japan Artificial Teeth Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 Japan Artificial Teeth Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Japan Artificial Teeth Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 Japan Artificial Teeth Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 Japan Artificial Teeth Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 Japan Artificial Teeth Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 Japan Artificial Teeth Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Artificial Teeth Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Artificial Teeth Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Artificial Teeth Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Artificial Teeth Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Asia Pacific Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Sales by Region (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Revenue by Region

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.8 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Kuraray Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Europe Kuraray Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Kuraray Sales by Country

9.2.2 Europe Kuraray Revenue by Country

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Artificial Teeth Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Artificial Teeth Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Artificial Teeth Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Artificial Teeth Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Artificial Teeth Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Artificial Teeth Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Artificial Teeth Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Artificial Teeth Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 3M

12.1.1 3M Corporation Information

12.1.2 3M Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 3M Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 3M Artificial Teeth Products Offered

12.1.5 3M Recent Development

12.2 Shofu Dental

12.2.1 Shofu Dental Corporation Information

12.2.2 Shofu Dental Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Shofu Dental Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Shofu Dental Artificial Teeth Products Offered

12.2.5 Shofu Dental Recent Development

12.3 Zahn Dental

12.3.1 Zahn Dental Corporation Information

12.3.2 Zahn Dental Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Zahn Dental Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Zahn Dental Artificial Teeth Products Offered

12.3.5 Zahn Dental Recent Development

12.4 Ivoclar Vivadent

12.4.1 Ivoclar Vivadent Corporation Information

12.4.2 Ivoclar Vivadent Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Ivoclar Vivadent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Ivoclar Vivadent Artificial Teeth Products Offered

12.4.5 Ivoclar Vivadent Recent Development

12.5 Glidewell Laboratories

12.5.1 Glidewell Laboratories Corporation Information

12.5.2 Glidewell Laboratories Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Glidewell Laboratories Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Glidewell Laboratories Artificial Teeth Products Offered

12.5.5 Glidewell Laboratories Recent Development

12.6 GC America

12.6.1 GC America Corporation Information

12.6.2 GC America Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 GC America Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 GC America Artificial Teeth Products Offered

12.6.5 GC America Recent Development

12.7 Jensen Dental

12.7.1 Jensen Dental Corporation Information

12.7.2 Jensen Dental Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Jensen Dental Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Jensen Dental Artificial Teeth Products Offered

12.7.5 Jensen Dental Recent Development

12.8 Ultradent Products, Inc.

12.8.1 Ultradent Products, Inc. Corporation Information

12.8.2 Ultradent Products, Inc. Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Ultradent Products, Inc. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Ultradent Products, Inc. Artificial Teeth Products Offered

12.8.5 Ultradent Products, Inc. Recent Development

12.9 Kuraray

12.9.1 Kuraray Corporation Information

12.9.2 Kuraray Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Kuraray Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Kuraray Artificial Teeth Products Offered

12.9.5 Kuraray Recent Development

12.10 Kulzer

12.10.1 Kulzer Corporation Information

12.10.2 Kulzer Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Kulzer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Kulzer Artificial Teeth Products Offered

12.10.5 Kulzer Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Artificial Teeth Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

