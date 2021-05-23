Artificial Organs Market Share, Demand, Industry Analysis, Growth, Applications, Types and Forecasts Report 2027 The study methodologies used to examine the Artificial Organs market for the forecast period, 2020 - 2027 further classifies the industry by type, geography, end-use and end-user to add more precision and bring to light factors responsible for augmenting business development.

The global artificial organs market is expected to reach USD 32.62 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The market is experiencing rapid growth attributed to growing incidences of organ failure, especially kidney, liver, heart, lungs, and pancreas, among others. The primary benefits of artificial organs are that they provide an opportunity for mass production, along with reducing the chances of rejection by the human body.

The extensive examination of the global business environment provides a detailed analysis of the key driving forces and challenges with the aim to give the stakeholders, business owners, and filed marketing executives a competitive advantage over others. The study further probes into prominent challenges, technology advancements, current trends and lucrative avenues often considered as the boosting elements for the Artificial Organs market for the forecast period, 2020 – 2027.

North America, in terms of revenue, contributed to the largest market share in 2019. The market dominance of the region is due to the high purchasing power parity, rapid adoption of technologies, a high healthcare expenditure, and rising awareness among patients with organ failures.

Key participants include Zimmer Biomet, Ekso Bionics, Boston Scientific Corporation, Abiomed Inc., Heartware International Inc., Cochlear Ltd., Berlin Heart GmbH, Medtronic, Nipro Corporation, and Baxter International, among others.

Organ Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Artificial Kidney

Artificial Liver

Artificial Heart

Artificial Lungs

Artificial Pancreas

Others

Usage Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Implantable

Extracorporeal

Material Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Silicon

Plastic

Steel

Others

The global Artificial Organs market is classified on a product basis, application and end-user. Based on product, the market is segmented as systems, and services & software. Considering application the market is classified as cardiology, oncology, neurology, and others. The market on the basis of the end-user is classified as hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and diagnostic centers.

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Market Competitiveness:

Owing to the huge demand for the Artificial Organs product, key players operating in the market relish on economies of scale. Due to a large number of partnerships and collaborations, the demand for the Artificial Organs product has risen at a considerable rate. However, the new entrants in the market are in an effort to increase their partnerships with the OEMs, which will result in an increased market share over the coming years. On the other hand, companies are also investing heavily in interoperability, which is expected to intensify the market competition during the forecast period.

