Artificial Lift Market Size – Multiple by Mechanism and Global Forecast to 2023 | VynZ Research

Global artificial lift market was valued at USD 8.5 billion in 2017 and reached to USD 12.2 Billion by 2023. The market is witnessing significant growth owing to extensive demand for fossil fuels and escalating number of settled reserves that comprises of large amount of crude oil. Additionally, swelling production capabilities of shale gas and heavy oil is further driving the growth of artificial lift market globally.

Market Segmentation

On the basis of type, the global artificial lift market is segmented into Rod Lift, Electric Submersible, Progressive Cavity Pumps, Gas Lift and Others types of artificial lift. Among all the types, rod lift is expected to witness the fastest growth, registering a CAGR 6.5% during the forecast period 2018–2023. The rapid growth of rod lift is contributed towards enhanced demand in U.S. and Canada for unconventional fabrication of oil and shale gas. Rod lifts are considered to be quiet economical and efficient alternative enabling manufacturers in developing consistency in several down hole equipment’s, which provides enhanced volume and higher deviations in production process thereby contributing towards the accelerating growth of global artificial lift market.

Geographic Overview

Geographically, North America is the largest artificial lift market as the region is observing pervasive demand for primary energy resources such as household activities, transportation and power generation is expanding the consumption of oil and gas in this region. This is persuading the manufacturers of oil and gas to meet this ever increasing demand and thereby dig deep, thus leading to accelerating demand for artificial lift in North America.

Competitive Insight

Due to increasing opportunities observed by oil and gas producers in artificial lift market and development of mature fields are encouraging the manufacturers to rapidly adopt this system and provide cost efficiency and steady performance to its customers. Market players in the artificial lift system are Baker Hughes, Schlumberger, Dover Corporation, Cameron International, Borets, Weatherford, GE Oil & Gas, Halliburton, John Crane, and National Oilwell Varco.

