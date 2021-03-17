Artificial Joint Market Foreseen to Grow Exponentially by 2027 with Top Key Vendors: Exactech, Inc., JRI Orthopaedics Limited, SAMO SpA, Colfax Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG

The artificial joints market is expected to reach US$ 28,614.88 million by 2027 from US$ 18,356.80 million in 2019; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2020 to 2027.

Artificial joint or prosthetic joint is made up of metal, plastic or ceramic. These artificial joints are used in replacement arthroplasty or joint replacement surgeries to replace the damaged or diseased natural joint.Materials used to make an artificial joint depends on type of the joint. For instance, hip replacement joints contain hard metal with durable, extremely smooth plastics.The global artificial joints market is driven by factors such as increasing prevalence of obesity, and rising prevalence of bone and joint conditions. However, high cost of joint repair therapies is likely to hinder the growth of the market.However, growing number of product approvals and developmentsare creating growth opportunities for the market players.

Top Key Players:

Zimmer Biomet

Smith & Nephew

Stryker Corporation

Medtronic

Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc.

Exactech, Inc.

JRI Orthopaedics Limited

SAMO SpA

Colfax Corporation

Braun Melsungen AG

Artificial Joints Market – byType

Cemented Joints

Non-Cemented Joints



Artificial Joints Market – by Material

Ceramics

Alloys

Oxinium

Others



Artificial Joints Market – by Application

Artificial Joints of Knee

Artificial Joints of Hip

Artificial Joints of Shoulder

Others



Artificial Joints Market – by EndUser

Hospital

Ambulatory Care Centers

Others

The report has been made using primary and secondary research methodologies to discover the current and future statistics.

The report summarized the high revenue that has been generated across locations like, North America, Japan, Europe, Asia, and India along with the facts and figures of Artificial Joint market.

The research report consists of the complete assessment of marketing segments like Types, Application, End-Users and much more to get customers rapidly. This Artificial Joint report gives a gist about some trending information such as, the major key players, methodologies, procedures, revenue and investments.

