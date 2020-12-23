Artificial Intelligence Technologies Market Report Prospects – Featuring Expert Panel Views from Industry Survey 2018

ReportsnReports added Artificial Intelligence Technologies Market Research Report created by Report Consultant, which offers detailed insights, revenue details, and other information regarding the global market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and market till 2028. Artificial Intelligence Technologies Market Report offers detailed information regarding the leading key players operating in the market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions and mergers, and market footprint. Artificial Intelligence Technologies Market also provides a comparative analysis of the market dynamics pre and post Covid19 outbreak.

Artificial Intelligence Technologies Market Report considers the current and future impact of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies within the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors.

AI is defined as the theoretical and practical application of computer systems able to perform tasks usually requiring human intelligence such as visual perception, learning, decision making and translation between languages. The healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors are among the pioneers of AI adoption and development within industry as a whole.

This is driven by the need to reduce research and development (R&D) costs, and to meet consumer demand for effective medical interventions at a reasonable price. This report features an overview of AI technologies, with a focus on how these technologies will impact the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry. It examines factors driving the use of AI in R&D, and provides detailed examples of how different platforms and services can provide direct benefits to both the healthcare industries and consumers using them.

GBI Research conducted a targeted industry survey of experts and key opinion leaders in the AI field to gather insight and opinions on the current trends and future commercial prospects of the use of AI within the healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors. The survey explored a wide range of strategic topics in the field, including key market drivers and restraints, and the most common areas where the AI technologies are being applied within the pharmaceutical pipeline development chain, prospects for future investments in AI, important factors to consider when implementing AI in industry, and other important areas for current and future investors in AI.

The report also provides an analysis of the main challenges surrounding the adoption of AI technologies within the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries. AI developers and investors in the market will still need to address significant barriers to achieve higher adoption rates in the market. Mitigating risks and concerns regarding data security and privacy will be crucial.

Other important restraints identified in this report include the currently unclear regulatory and legal frameworks surrounding AI, and the shortage of skilled IT professional in the healthcare industry. Despite the aforementioned barriers to the further expansion of the AI market, growing investment in AI and digital pharmaceutical developments represent encouraging trends.

How prevalent is the usage of AI technologies within the healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors and how will this change in the coming years?

What are the most important drivers and restraints of AI adoption within healthcare and pharmaceuticals?

What are the key stakeholders in the funding and provision of AI technologies within healthcare and pharmaceuticals?

How will different sectors, such as clinical trials, diagnostics and epidemiological forecasting be impacted by AI technologies?

Develop a comprehensive understanding of AI technologies and their applications within the healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors

Gain insight into the key players within the industry, including multi-national technology firms and AI start-up firms, with case studies and company profiles

Analyze trends within the AI strategic consolidations landscape

Gain insights from industry experts on the current status and future prospects for AI within healthcare and pharmaceuticals (GBI Research’s survey comprises responses from 105 organizations)

1 Table of Contents

1 Table of Contents 4

1.1 List of Tables 7

1.2 List of Figures 7

2 Overview of Artificial Intelligence Technologies 9

2.1 Current and Future Value of Global Artificial Intelligence Market 9

2.2 What is Artificial Intelligence? 9

2.2.1 Machine Learning 10

2.2.2 Algorithms 13

2.2.3 Data Sharing Platforms 13

2.2.4 Future Considerations 14

3 Artificial Intelligence in the Healthcare and Pharmaceutical Industries 15

73.1 Overview of Artificial Intelligence in the Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Industries 15

3.2 Services Benefitting From Artificial Intelligence Technologies within the Healthcare and Pharmamceutical Sectors 15

3.3 Key Objectives of Artificial Intelligence Technologies within Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals? 16

3.4 Key Stakeholders in the Funding and Provision of Artificial Intelligence Technologies 17

3.4.1 Payers 18

3.4.2 Financial intermediaries 18

3.4.3 Providers 18

3.4.4 Purchasers 18

3.4.5 Producers 19

3.4.6 Information Technology 19

3.5 Key Market Segments 19

3.5.1 Artificial Intelligence Technology Companies 19

3.5.2 Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices Industries 20

3.5.3 Healthcare Professionals and Providers 20

3.5.4 Regulatory Bodies 20

3.5.5 Consumers 21

3.6 How Prevalent is the Use of AI Technology by Healthcare Organizations? Industry Survey Results 22

4 Key Drivers and Restraints for Artificial Intelligence within the Healthcare and Pharmaceutical Sectors 24

4.1 Key Drivers in the Global Artificial Intelligence Healthcare and Pharmaceutical Markets – Industry Survey Results 24

4.1.1 Need for More Cost-Effective Methods in Drug Development and R&D 25

4.1.2 Increased Need to Demonstrate Value and Effectiveness of Therapies 26

4.1.3 Unmet Clinical Needs that Conventional Approaches Failed to Address 27

4.1.4 Increasing Processing Power and Decreasing Costs Associated with Artificial Intelligence Technology 28

4.1.5 Increasing Demand for Products and Services Due to an Ageing Population 29

4.1.6 Increased Need to Reduce the Imbalance between Healthcare Services and Patient Demand 29

4.1.7 Increased Need for Cross-Sector Partnerships 30

4.1.8 Other Important Growth Drivers in the Artificial Intelligence Market in 2018 31

4.2 Key Restraints in the Global Artificial Intelligence Healthcare and Pharmaceutical Markets – Industry Survey Results 32

4.2.1 Concerns Regarding Data Security and Privacy 33

4.2.2 Reluctance of Healthcare Practitioners to Adopt New Technologies 34

4.2.3 Unclear Regulatory and Legal Frameworks Surrounding the Use of Artificial Intelligence 35

4.2.4 Lack of Curated Healthcare Data and Associated Infrastructure 36

4.2.5 Shortage of IT Skills within the Healthcare Industry 36

4.2.6 Difficulty in Deployment of Artificial Intelligence Technologies 37

4.2.7 High Initial Capital Requirement 37

4.2.8 Patented Artificial Intelligence Technologies 38

5 Opportunities for Artificial Intelligence within the Healthcare and Pharmaceutical Industries 39

5.1 Current Roles of Artificial Intelligence in the Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Industries 39

5.2 Artificial Intelligence Opportunities in the Pharmaceutical Industry 41

5.2.1 Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery and Preclinical Development 41

5.2.2 Artificial Intelligence in Clinical Trials: Optimizing Study Design and Patient Recruitment 45

5.2.3 Opportunities for Artificial Intelligence beyond R&D: Pharmacovigilance, Manufacturing and Marketing 48

5.2.4 Concluding Remarks: Artificial Intelligence Benefits from Discovery to Marketing 50

5.3 Artificial Intelligence Opportunities in the Healthcare Industry 50

5.3.1 Personalized Medicine, Monitoring and Management 51

5.3.2 Diagnostics 54

5.3.3 Epidemiological Forecasting 56

5.3.4 Big Data 57

5.3.5 Concluding Remarks – Big Data May decide the Future of the Industry 57

6 Key Players and Strategic Consolidations within the Artificial Intelligence Healthcare and Pharmaceutial Landscape 59

6.1 Strategic Consolidations Landscape 59

6.1.1 Investment and Partnerships 59

6.1.2 Co-development Deals 59

6.1.3 Licensing Deals 63

6.1.4 Investors 64

6.2 The Company Landscape 65

6.2.1 Large Pharmaceutical Companies 65

6.2.2 Large Technology Firms with Vested Healthcare Interests 69

6.2.3 Artificial Intelligence Start-Ups 71

7 Conclusions and Future Outlook for AI Technologies 79

7.1 The Greatest Positive Impact will be Seen in Personalized Medicine in the Next Five Years 80

7.2 Some 67% of Survey Respondents are Likely to Increase their Investments within Artificial Intelligence Technologies in the Next Five Years 81

7.3 Which Regions Will Receive the Highest Investments in Artificial Intelligence in the Next Five Years? Industry Survey Results 82

7.4 What Are the Main Concerns for Companies Looking to Invest in Artificial Intelligence? Industry Survey Results 83

7.5 What Are the Regional Concerns for Companies Looking to Invest in Artificial Intelligence? Industry Survey Results 84

and more…