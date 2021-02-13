Artificial Intelligence Radiology Market to reach US$ 3506.55 million by 2028 with Qure.ai, IBM Watson Health, General Electric, Koninklijke Philips N.V., SAMSUNG HEALTHCARE, Medtronic

Global Artificial Intelligence Radiology Market was valued at US$ 187.61 million in 2021 and is anticipated to reach US$ 3506.55 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of +16% over the forecast period.

Radiology is the medical specialty that uses medical imaging to diagnose and treat diseases within the human body. Artificial Intelligence (AI) has been running rampant in radiology circles. Sometimes referred to as machine learning or deep learning, AI, many believe, can and will optimize radiologists’ workflows, facilitate quantitative radiology, and assist in discovering genomic markers.

Artificial Intelligence can support radiologists and pathologists when using Medical Imaging to diagnose a variety of conditions. Medical imaging data is one of the most abundant sources of information for patients and is often one of the most complex. The large enterprise sector has the highest market share in 2021 due to augmented demand for Artificial Intelligence in various end-user industries and is expected to grow to the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2028.

Key Players of Global Artificial Intelligence Radiology Market:

Qure.ai, IBM Watson Health, General Electric, Koninklijke Philips N.V., SAMSUNG HEALTHCARE, Medtronic, EchoNous, Inc., Enlitic, Inc., Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Intel Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation.

Key Findings of the Report:

In terms of revenue, global artificial intelligence radiology market is expected to reach US$ 3,506.55 million by 2027 owing to advancement in algorithms for better image recognition, characterization and monitoring of disease.

Computed Tomography Solution held the largest market share in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of +17% over the forecast period of 2021-2028 because of the integration of artificial intelligence with CT scan for faster processing and disease detection.

North America region is expected to witness the highest CAGR over the forecast period owing to technological innovation along with improving infrastructure facilities for computed tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and positron emission tomography (PET).

The report provides both, subjective and quantitative research of the market, as well as integrates worthy insights into the rational scenario and favored development methods adopted by the key contenders. The Artificial Intelligence Radiology market report also offers extensive research on the key players in this market and detailed insights on the competitiveness of these players. The key business strategies such as M&A, affiliations, collaborations, and contracts adopted by the major players are also recognized and analyzed in the report. For each company, the report recognizes their manufacturing base, competitors, product type, application and specification, pricing, and gross margin.

Region:

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia)

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Key findings of this research report:

It deals extensive research on business profiles of leading industry key players

It defines, describes and presents projections of the global Artificial Intelligence Radiology Market

Thorough elaboration on market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities

It gives different tactical planning methodologies

All-inclusive snapshot of the competitive landscape

Some Point from TOC:

Chapter One: Methodology and Data Source

Chapter Two: Artificial Intelligence Radiology Market Overview

Chapter Three: Artificial Intelligence Radiology Application/End Users

Chapter Four: Artificial Intelligence Radiology Market Status and Outlook by Regions

Chapter Five: Global Artificial Intelligence Radiology Market Competition by Players/Manufacturers

Chapter Six: United States Artificial Intelligence Radiology Market Competition by Players/Manufacturers ….Continued

