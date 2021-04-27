 Artificial Intelligence Market Segmentation along with Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies, Factors Contributing to Growth and Forecast 2027

Artificial Intelligence Market study with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chat, Graphs & Figures is now released by Data Bridge Market Research. The report presents a complete assessment of the Market covering future trend, current growth factors, attentive opinions, facts, and industry validated market data forecast till 2027 . The information and data cited in this Artificial Intelligence market document is collected from the reliable sources such as websites, journals, mergers, and annual reports of the companies. This collected information is checked and verified by market experts before presenting it to the end user. The competitive analysis is also performed in this report which covers strategic profiling of key market players, their core competencies, and competitive landscape of the market which aids businesses characterize their individual strategies. This is the most pertinent, unique, fair and commendable market research report framed by focusing on specific business needs.. Delivering the key insights pertaining to this industry, the report provides an in-depth analysis of the latest trends, present and future business scenario, market size and share of Major Players such Amazon Web Services, Apple, Facebook Inc., Siemens, General Electric, Micron Technology, Samsung, Xillinx, Iteris, Atomwise, Inc., Lifegraph, Sense.ly, Inc., Zebra Medical Vision, Inc., Baidu, Inc., H2O ai, Enlitic, Inc. and Raven Industries.

Global Artificial Intelligence Market accounted for USD 16.14 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 37.3% the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

Market Dynamics:

Set of qualitative information that includes PESTEL Analysis, PORTER Five Forces Model, Value Chain Analysis and Macro Economic factors, Regulatory Framework along with Industry Background and Overview.

Global Artificial Intelligence Research Methodology

Data Bridge Market Research presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The data thus presented is comprehensive, reliable, and the result of extensive research, both primary and secondary. The analysts have presented the various facets of the market with a particular focus on identifying the key industry influencers.

Major Drivers and Restraints of the Artificial Intelligence Industry

Growing demand for personalized medicine is expected to create new opportunity for the Artificial Intelligence market.

Clinical trial digitization allows the processing in different forms of voluminous patient-related data. Such data are being used by pharmaceutical companies to improve the effectiveness of trial execution.

Growing demand for quality data is expected to drive the market growth. Some of the other factors such as increasing demand for personalized drugs, increasing adoption of new technology in clinical research, growing research & development promoting outsourcing and increasing diseases prevalence will drive the market in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Region Included are:

United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India & Central & South America

Top Players in the Market are Welltok, Inc., Intel Corporation, Nvidia Corporation, Google Inc., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, General Vision, Enlitic, Inc., Next IT Corporation, iCarbonX,

Some of the Major Highlights of TOC covers:

Chapter 1: Methodology & Scope

Definition and forecast parameters

Methodology and forecast parameters

Data Sources

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Business trends

Regional trends

Product trends

End-use trends

Chapter 3: Artificial Intelligence Industry Insights

Industry segmentation

Industry landscape

Vendor matrix

Technological and innovation landscape

Chapter 4: Artificial Intelligence Market, By Region

Chapter 5: Company Profile

Business Overview

Financial Data

Product Landscape

Strategic Outlook

SWOT Analysis

