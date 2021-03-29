Artificial Intelligence Market in Sports Market Global Outlook 2021 to 2026: SAS Institute Inc., Opta Sports (Perform Group), Sportsradar AG, Catapult Group International Ltd

The Artificial Intelligence Market in Sports Market report is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The Artificial Intelligence Market in Sports market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 28.72% during the forecast period 2021 – 2026

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Artificial Intelligence Market in Sports Market: SAS Institute Inc., Opta Sports (Perform Group), Sportsradar AG, Catapult Group International Ltd, IBM Corporation, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Trumedia Networks, Salesforce.com Inc. (Tableau Software Inc.) and others.

Key Industry Developments:

– July 2019 – STATS and Perform completed their merger creating the leading sports company in artificial intelligence (AI) and data, to operate under the new name Stats Perform. The partnership is expected to provide deeper, more robust data and insights essential to a growing portfolio of global partners.

– March 2019 – STATS, announced the launch of AutoSTATS, the first artificial intelligence (AI) and computer vision technology that delivers comprehensive player-tracking data through any broadcast.

Key Market Trends

Fan Engagement is Emerging as a Major Area of Application



– Fans today are much more than just consumers. They want to participate, analyze, critique, fantasize, and connect with their favorite team members and teams in real-time. They are becoming true brand partners in this era of leagues. Understanding and leveraging this new relationship is vitally important for the clubs.

– The season ticket holders contribute the largest share to any clubs revenue. This has made these customers a top priority by any measure. However, clubs and ticket vendors find themselves increasingly competing with the at-home experience as they try to attract more fans to the stadium. Data and analytics provide insights into fan preferences. Through micro-segmentation, AI can help teams offer promotional coupons to specific fans.

– Further, modern fans are Social Sports Fans. Social media sites are empowering fans more than ever before, giving them access to players, coaches, and owners. This has resulted in fans sometimes even expecting to influence team decisions. Leveraging interests like this, Globo TV of Brazil used social media and digital technology to boost fan engagement through a mobile app developed in collaboration with IBM for use during the World Cup.

– Further, the clubs that are failing to respond to activist fan movements can suffer major setbacks to their ticket sales and brand equity. Conversely, fans can also influence higher levels of engagement with the team driving ticket purchases and boosting revenues.

North America is Expected to Continue to be the Largest Market in the World



– The North American region is home to one of the most vibrant domestic league systems in the world. There is a substantial social and economic investment in sports at the university and the League Level. The United States is one of the leading sporting countries in the world. Stanford University states that the four major professional sports in the United States account for 0.1% of national economic activity.

– Moreover, most of the American leagues and clubs are sponsored by the corporates and the region has the most skilled workforce in the world, thereby aiding the growth of Artificial Intelligence in Sports. According to the US Census Bureau, the revenue of sports teams and clubs in the United States is expected to reach USD 35 billion by the end of 2020.

– Further, companies like Argo Ai and Ford have started collaborating with NASCAR to improve safety in the high-risk sport of Auto Racing. They are using deep learning to help improve safety measures.

