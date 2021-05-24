Artificial Intelligence Market Demand, Growth, Trend, Business Opportunities, Manufacturers and Research Methodology by 2027

An increase in the adoption of Big Data and a rise in the adoption of cloud-based services will propel the demand for the market.

Competitive Landscape:

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the key competitors operating in the industry. The report offers insights into their product portfolio, business overview, financial standing, market position, revenue generation, market share and market size, and production and manufacturing capacity along with pricing analysis. The in-depth report on the Artificial Intelligence market, along with details on import/export, consumption and production rate, demand and supply dynamics, competitive landscape benchmarking, market share, and other key elements, strives to offer the reader a complete crystal clear understanding of the Artificial Intelligence business sphere.

Key participants include Samsung Electronics, Intel, Xilinx, NVIDIA, IBM, Micron Technology, Microsoft, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google, and Facebook, among others.

The research offers a bird’s eye view of the current market scenario regarding the operations of the leading companies in the Artificial Intelligence market. The report presents an extensive analysis of the leading players with regards to their business portfolio, product portfolio, market share and size, global reach and position, revenue share, gross profit margins, and production and manufacturing capacity.

Artificial Intelligence Market Segmentation:

For imparting a clear understanding, the market is segmented on the basis of types, applications, and key geographical regions.

Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hardware Processors Memory Network

Software AI Platforms AI Solutions



Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Machine Learning Deep Learning Supervised Learning Unsupervised Learning Reinforcement Learning Generative Adversarial Networks (GANS) Others



End-User Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Agriculture

Automotive

Retail

Human Resources

Security

Marketing

