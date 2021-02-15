Artificial Intelligence in Ultrasound Imaging Market 2021-28 storming healthcare services with Medtronic, CloudMedx, NVIDIA Corporation, Intel Corporation, IBM, Google, Microsoft, General Vision, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Siemens

In contrast to such qualitative reasoning, AI excels at recognizing complex patterns in imaging data and can provide a quantitative assessment in an automated fashion. More accurate and reproducible radiology assessments can then be made when AI is integrated into the clinical workflow as a tool to assist physicians.

According to experts, the benefits of AI for radiology are numerous. “It can reduce workload by doing tedious tasks like segmenting structures. That can then enable more quantitative imaging, which most believe will improve the ‘product’ of radiology,” Erickson says.

In Mexico they are using an AI solution by Lunit INSIGHT for chest radiography and mammography. It has an accuracy level of 97-99% for chest X-rays and 97% for mammography.

A new market report documentation has been added with extensive research elements, evaluating the diverse growth propellants in the Artificial Intelligence in Ultrasound Imaging Market.

Key Players:

NVIDIA Corporation, Intel Corporation, IBM, Google, Microsoft, General Vision, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, Medtronic, CloudMedx Inc., Imagia Cybernetics Inc., Precision Health Intelligence, LLC., Cloud Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Owing to the sudden onset of dynamic macro-economic factors such as the outrage of COVID-19, the Artificial Intelligence in Ultrasound Imaging market has been thoroughly affected by the current developments, thus manifesting in a myriad alterations and tangible deviations from the regular growth course of the Artificial Intelligence in Ultrasound Imaging market.

A thorough analytical review of the pertinent growth trends influencing the Artificial Intelligence in Ultrasound Imaging market has been demonstrated in the report to affect unbiased and time-efficient business discretion amongst various leading players, seeking a strong footing in the competitive landscape of the Artificial Intelligence in Ultrasound Imaging market, which regularly gets influenced in a major way by the ongoing micro and macro-economic factors having a lingering set of implications on the growth trends of the aforementioned market.

By Offering

Hardware, Software, Services

Technology

Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Context- Aware Computing, Computer Vision

Ultrasound Technology

Diagnostic Imaging, Therapeutic, 2D, 3D/4D Ultrasound Imaging, High Intensity Focused Ultrasound, Extracorporeal Shockwave Lithotripsy, Doppler Ultrasound

Application

Radiology, Obstetrics and Gynecology, Cardiovascular, Gastroenterology

End- User

Hospitals and Providers, Patients, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Healthcare Payers

The following sections of this versatile report on Artificial Intelligence in Ultrasound Imaging market specifically sheds light on popular industry trends encompassing both market drivers as well as dominant trends that systematically affect the growth trajectory visibly. The report also sheds substantial light on all major key producers dominant in the Artificial Intelligence in Ultrasound Imaging market, encompassing versatile details on facets such as production and capacity deductions. Substantial light has also been shed upon other key elements such as overall production, activities practiced by key players, best of the industry practices.

Key Benefits:

The report provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current Market trends, forecasts, and market size from 2021 to 2028 to determine new opportunities.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make strategic business decisions and determine the level of competition in the industry.

Top impacting factors & major investment are highlighted in the research.

The major countries in each region are analyzed and their revenue contribution is mentioned.

The market player positioning segment provides an understanding of the current position of the market players active in the market.

