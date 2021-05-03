Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain Market with Report In Depth Industry Analysis on Trends, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast till 2027

The research and analysis conducted in Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Artificial intelligence in supply chain market is expected to reach USD 46.22 million by 2027 at a CAGR of 8.1% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research report on artificial intelligence in supply chain market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecasted period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth.

There is a rise in demand for greater visibility and transparency in the supply chain and logistics data maintained by the companies and hence this factor will be the driving factor for the growth of the market. Artificial Intelligence stores high amount of data and information and hence to avoid traditional data monitoring artificial intelligence in supply chain will be the opportunity factor for the market.

The lack of workforce and the increasing cost for the same is one of the most important factor for driving the market towards adoption of artificial intelligence in the supply chain market. The artificial intelligence requires coding which will be restraining factor for the market growth as the skilled workforce which are specialised in coding are required.

This artificial intelligence in supply chain market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on Data Bridge Market Research artificial intelligence in supply chain market contact us for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Global Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain Market Scope and Market Size

Artificial intelligence in supply chain market is segmented on the basis of offering, technology, application and industry. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

Artificial intelligence in supply chain market on the basis of offering has been segmented hardware, software and services.

Based on technology, artificial intelligence in supply chain market has been segmented into machine learning, natural language processing, context-aware computing and computer vision.

On the basis of application, artificial intelligence in supply chain market has been segmented fleet management, supply chain planning, risk management, warehouse management, virtual assistant, freight brokerage and others.

On the basis of industry, artificial intelligence in supply chain market has been segmented automotive, aerospace, manufacturing, retail, healthcare, consumer-packaged goods and food & beverages.

Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain Market Country Level Analysis

Artificial intelligence in supply chain market is analysed and market size, volume information is provided by country, offering, technology, application and industry as referenced above.

The countries covered in the market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter’s five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Competitive Landscape and Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain Market Share Analysis

Artificial intelligence in supply chain market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to artificial intelligence in supply chain market.

The major players covered in the artificial intelligence in supply chain market report are Amazon, ClearMetal Inc., Deutsche Post AG DHL, FedEx, General Electric, Google LLC, IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, LLamasoft Inc., Micron Technology, Microsoft Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP, Samsung, Xilinx, Fraight AI, C.H. Robinson, E2open, Relex Solution, Presenso, Cainiao Network, Splice Machine, Logility, among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Key players in the market, major collaborations, merger and acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies are reviewed in the all inclusive Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain report. This report aims to examine the market with respect to general market conditions, market improvement, market scenarios, development, cost and profit of the specified market regions, position and comparative pricing between major players. It is a professional and a detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, market size, sales volume, leading segments and geographical analysis. Global Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain market report contains comprehensive and thorough insights which are based on business intelligence.

Major Highlights of Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain market.

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES

PART 18: APPENDIX

