Artificial Intelligence in Medicine Market to Surge to USD 15,000.00 Million By 2026

According to the research study, the global artificial intelligence in medicine market in 2019 was around USD 800.00 Million. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 49% and is anticipated to reach around USD 15,000.00 Million by 2026.

Artificial intelligence in medicine has the probable to expressively convert the character of the doctor and revolutionize the preparation of medicine. Across changed medical specialties, and discusses the strengths as well as challenges, involving to this emergent technology. Doctors, particularly those in management roles, the necessity to be responsive to quickly AI is evolving in health, therefore they remain ready to main the modification essential for its acceptance through the health system. The AI is effective as persons in the analysis of various medical situations, and some cases, additional effective.

Top Market Players

Some of the essential players operating in the Artificial Intelligence in Medicine market, but not restricted to include Bay Labs Inc, Welltok, CloudMedx Inc., Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Nvidia Corporation, Enclitic, Next IT Corp., General Electric, General Vision, Google Inc, IBM Corporation, iCarbonX, Koninklijke Philips, maxQ, Microsoft, and others.

Global Artificial Intelligence in Medicine Market: By Component Segmentation Analysis (Customizable)

Hardware

Software

Service

Global Artificial Intelligence in Medicine Market: By Application Segmentation Analysis (Customizable)

Robot Assisted Surgery

Virtual Nursing Assistants

Administrative Workflow Assistance

Fraud Detection

Connected Machines

Clinical Trial

Preliminary Diagnosis

Others (Dosage Error Reduction, Cybersecurity, Etc.)

Global Artificial Intelligence in Medicine Market: By End-User Segmentation Analysis (Customizable)

Healthcare Provider

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Company

Patient

Payer

Others

Global Artificial Intelligence in Medicine Market: By Technology Segmentation Analysis (Customizable)

Querying Method

Natural Language Processing

Context Aware Processing

Speech Recognition

Decision Management

Others (Biometrics, AI Modeling, Etc.)

The growing application of artificial intelligence in the field of drug discovery. The growth of artificial intelligence in medicine consumes related to the development of AI programs intended to assist and help clinicians in making satisfying decisions, and the estimate of outcomes. They are designed to support health care employees in their daily duties, supplementary with responsibilities that trust on the influence of files and knowledge.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is the term utilized to describe the usage of technology and computers to pretend intellectual behavior and acute thinking similar to a human being. Artificial intelligence (AI) is rising into the health segment and is accepted to have a key impact on every feature of primary care. Artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled computer solutions will support primary care doctors to well identify patients who need additional attention and offer modified procedures for every individual.

