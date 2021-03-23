Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Market will Register a Massive Growth Up to 2027 | Google Inc., IBM Corporation, Albert Technologies, Salesforce.com, Inc., Intel Corporation

Global Artificial Intelligence in Marketing market is valued at USD 6.99 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 37.08 Billion by 2025 with the CAGR of 26.98% over the forecast period.

Growing adoption of customer-centric marketing strategies and increased use of social media for advertising are some of the factors which are expected to drive the growth of Global Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Market.

A research report on Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Market features a succinct analysis on the latest market trends. The report also includes detailed abstracts about statistics, revenue forecasts and market valuation, which additionally highlights its status in the competitive landscape and growth trends accepted by major industry players.

Scope of Global Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Market Report–

Artificial intelligence (AI) in marketing is the process of utilizing data models, mathematics and algorithms to generate insights that can be used by marketers. Marketers will use AI-derived insights to guide future decisions about campaign spending, strategy and content topics. AI in marketing can be used in planning, production personalization, promotion, and performance stages of marketing. In addition, artificial intelligence can be used in an unattended manner, to directly instrument and optimize campaigns without human intervention. AI in marketing utilizes machine learning and neural networks to derive analysis and pattern matching insights from large sets of customer and user data (e.g., purchases, web visits, clicks, product usage, etc.). The insights are delivered to marketers via dashboards, reports and recommendations. Companies have been using AI technology in marketing for their products. Sales forecasting, lead generation, customer acquisition, advertisement optimization, and many more marketing tools are offered by AI.

Global Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Market report is segmented on the basis of offering, deployment type, application, technology, end-user and region & country level. Based upon offering, artificial intelligence is classified into hardware, software and services. Based upon deployment type, artificial intelligence in marketing market is classified into cloud and on premises. Based upon application, the market is classified into social media advertising, search advertising, dynamic pricing, virtual assistant, content Cu ration, Sales & marketing automation, analytics platform and others. Based upon technology, artificial intelligence in marketing market is classified into machine learning, context-aware computing, natural language processing and computer vision. Based upon end-user artificial intelligence in marketing market is classified into BFSI, retail, consumer goods, media & entertainment, enterprise and others.

The regions covered in this Global Artificial Intelligence in marketing market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level market of Artificial Intelligence in Marketing is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players for Global Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Market Report–

Global artificial intelligence in marketing market Report covers prominent players are like Google Inc., IBM Corporation, Albert Technologies, Salesforce.com, Inc., Intel Corporation, Amazon.com, Inc., NVIDIA Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, and Sentient Technologies Holdings Ltd. and others.

Growing Adoption of Customer-Centric Marketing Strategies and Increased Use of Social Media for Advertising are the Major Factors Expected to Drive the Market Growth.

Growing adoption of customer-centric marketing strategies and increased use of social media for advertising are some of the major factors which are expected to drive the growth of artificial intelligence in marketing market. Artificial Intelligence is a key component of the popular social networks use every single day. Many social networks give marketers an exceptional ability to run paid ads to platform users based on highly granular demographic and social targeting. Sprout Social Insights stated that the 79% of Twitter users like to discover what’s new, making it the top platform for discovery. People are also 26% more likely to view ads on the platform than on any other leading platform. Additionally, 89% of marketers use Facebook in their brand marketing efforts. 83% of surveyed consumers use the platform. According to Social Media Marketing Statistics, there are 3.48 billion social media users in 2020, with the worldwide total growing by 288 million (9 percent) since this time last year.

However, high cost and maintenance, lack of creativity, continuous supervision, data protection and security issues may hinder the growth of artificial intelligence in marketing market. In spite of that, increasing successive merger and acquisitions strategies, geography expansion, research & development, new product introduction strategies to perform further business expansion can create various opportunities for the further growth of the market.

North America is Expected to Dominate the Global Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Market

North America is expected to dominate the global artificial intelligence in marketing market due to the increased use of social media for advertising in this region. Sprout Social Insights stated that the Facebook use among U.S. marketers is on a slight increase from 86.3% in 2018 to 86.8% in 2019. This number will likely reach 87.1% in 2020. According to Social Media Statistics, instagram is also the only platform where there’s a significant increase in usage by U.S marketers. The number jumped from 69.2% in 2018 to 73.2% in 2019, with a possibility of reaching 75.3% in 2020.

Europe is the second largest market for artificial intelligence in marketing. According to Eurostat’s statistic, In 2019 53 % of EU enterprises used at least one type of social media, with more than eight out of ten of these businesses (86 %) using social media to build their image and to market products. Asia pacific is expected to witness a significant growth in this market doe to increasing adoption of AI technology by SMEs and large enterprises and prevalence of market players in this region.

Key Benefits for Global Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Market Report–

Global market report covers in depth historical and forecast analysis.

Global market research report provides detail information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global market Revenue (Revenue USD), Market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country Level.

Global market report helps to identify opportunities in market place.

Global market report covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.

Global Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Market Segmentation:–

By Offering:

Hardware

Software

Services

By Deployment Type:

Cloud

On Premises

By Application:

Social Media Advertising

Search Advertising

Dynamic Pricing

Virtual Assistant

Content Curation

Sales & Marketing Automation

Analytics Platform

Others

By Technology:

Machine Learning

Context-Aware Computing

Natural Language Processing

Computer Vision

By End-User:

BFSI

Retail

Consumer Goods

Media & Entertainment

Enterprise

Others

By Regional & Country Analysis:

North America

US.

Canada

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Italy

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East and Africa

GCC

Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

Table of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Artificial Intelligence in Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Artificial Intelligence in Market Size

2.1.1 Global Artificial Intelligence in Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Artificial Intelligence in Production 2014-2025

2.2 Artificial Intelligence in Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio

2.3.2 Key Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturers

2.3.2.1 Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Artificial Intelligence in Product Offered

2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Artificial Intelligence in Market

2.4 Key Trends for Artificial Intelligence in Markets & Products

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Artificial Intelligence in Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Artificial Intelligence in Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Artificial Intelligence in Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Artificial Intelligence in Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Artificial Intelligence in Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Artificial Intelligence in Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 Artificial Intelligence in Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Artificial Intelligence in Production by Regions

4.1 Global Artificial Intelligence in Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global Artificial Intelligence in Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global Artificial Intelligence in Revenue Market Share by Regions

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Artificial Intelligence in Production

4.2.2 North America Artificial Intelligence in Revenue

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Artificial Intelligence in Import & Export

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Artificial Intelligence in Production

4.3.2 Europe Artificial Intelligence in Revenue

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Artificial Intelligence in Import & Export

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Artificial Intelligence in Production

4.4.2 China Artificial Intelligence in Revenue

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Artificial Intelligence in Import & Export

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Artificial Intelligence in Production

4.5.2 Japan Artificial Intelligence in Revenue

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Artificial Intelligence in Import & Export

