Artificial Intelligence In Life Sciences Market 2021 Precise Outlook- IBM Corporation, NuMedii Inc., Atomwise Inc, AiCure LLC

The Global Artificial Intelligence In Life Sciences Market Research Report 2021-2026 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The artificial intelligence in life sciences market was valued at USD 1,101.1 million in 2019, and it is estimated to be worth USD 4,893.1 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 29.42% during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

Top Companies in the Global Artificial Intelligence In Life Sciences Market are IBM Corporation, NuMedii Inc., Atomwise Inc, AiCure LLC, Nuance Communications Inc., Sensely Inc., Sophia Genetics SA, Insilico Medicine Inc., Enlitic Inc., APIXIO Inc., Zebra Medical Vision, twoXAR Inc. and Other

Industry News and Updates:

– Jun 2020 – The University of Kentucky announced a research collaboration with Atomwise, an industry leader in using artificial intelligence (AI) for small molecule discovery, to explore potential COVID-19 therapies.

– Mar 2020 – IBM Watson Health and EBSCO Information Services (EBSCO) announced a strategic collaboration aimed toward enhancing clinical decision support (CDS) and operations for healthcare providers and health systems. The companies are combining their respective solution suites DynaMed and IBM Micromedex with Watson into a single, global solution called “DynaMed and Micromedex with Watson.” The combined solution suite will be designed to bring together drug and disease content, into a single source for evidence-based insights to help inform clinical decisions.

Key Market Trends

Clinical Trials is Expected to Hold a Significant Market Share

– Clinical trials are one of the most data-intensive tasks in the life sciences industry. They generate vast sets of data everyday monitoring, several variables of a patient under observation. Subjecting these data sets to intelligent AI algorithms can help the researchers to screen meaningful correlation even between loosely coupled data.

– This is encouraging many pharmaceutical companies and clinical research organizations to invest in technologies, like artificial intelligence. In the current market scenario, the rapid adoption of AI is widely seen in the pharmaceutical sector, who are responsible for almost 50% of the clinical trials conducted globally every year.

– Furthermore, the increasing number of clinical trials all over the world is producing colossal amounts of data that is available in the public domain. Over the forecast period, these numbers are expected to increase by at least 11%, creating new opportunities for AI in clinical trial applications, especially in Europe and North America.

– Such rapid growth in clinical trials and public availability of data is helping and encouraging many research institutes to prefer AI over traditional software solutions so that they can obtain specific results from data available in the public domain without having the entire trial procedure. Additionally, many countries, like China, the United States, and several European countries, are making clinical trial data available in the public domain supporting the growth of AI solutions, globally.

The United States is Expected to Hold a Major Share in the Market



– The United States is the largest market for AI solutions in the life sciences market, owing to the high demand for AI solutions from almost all the life sciences applications in the United States. In addition, the significant presence of pharmaceutical companies and the global demand for US pharmaceutical exports are increasingly motivating companies to invest in R&D activities.

– According to the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA), the Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association, the pharmaceutical companies in the United States spent approximately USD 80 billion worldwide on R&D in 2018, and expenditure in the companies� domestic market of the United States contributed an overwhelming share.

– PhRMA also revealed that, on average, most pharmaceutical companies in the country spent over 19% of their total revenues in R&D activities. Moreover, PhRMA members spent around 19.5% of their combined global revenues on R&D in 2018. This share increased to approximately 22% when only considering the sales and R&D expenditure from the domestic market of the United States.

– Many pharmaceuticals companies, such as Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson, and several clinical research organizations in the country, are increasingly spending on AI solutions, and according to ClinicalTrials.gov, it is projected that by 2024 Johnson & Johnson will have the largest research and development spending among pharmaceutical companies. Also, companies, like Pfizer, despite collaborating with several AI vendors, are investing in updating their in-house AI operations to support their ongoing several drug discovery and patient monitoring processes.

