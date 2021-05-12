Artificial Intelligence in Insurance Global Market Ongoing Trends and Recent Developments by 2027 – Amazon, Avaamo, Cape Analytics, IBM, Lemonade, Microsoft, Osp Labs, Shift Technology, Trov Insurance Solutions, Wipro

Artificial Intelligence in Insurance Industry Report focuses on Market Influence Factors, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Trends and Opportunities so that Market Players can face any challenges and take advantage of Lucrative Prospects available in the Global Artificial Intelligence in Insurance market.

The artificial intelligence in insurance is disrupting every step across the insurance value chain. AI technologies such as deep learning and machine learning, machine vision, natural language processing (NLP), and robotic automation have the capability to reimagine the entire insurance lifecycle from customer acquisition to claims processing. The adoption of artificial intelligence in insurance helps insurance companies to drive operational excellence, remain competitive in the market, and boost growth.

The rising necessity to provide personalized insurance services and the increasing need to automate the operational process are some of the significant factors driving the growth of artificial intelligence in insurance market. However, the lack of technical expertise related to complex AI algorithms is one of the major factors which may restrain the growth of artificial intelligence in insurance market. Nevertheless, advancements in machine learning and deep learning algorithms are anticipated to bring new opportunities for artificial intelligence in insurance market.

Key Players Influencing the Market

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Avaamo

Cape Analytics, LLC

IBM

Lemonade, Inc.

Microsoft

Osp Labs Pvt Ltd

Shift Technology

Trov Insurance Solutions, LLC

Wipro Limited

The global artificial intelligence in insurance market is segmented on the basis of component, technology, deployment, application, end users. On the basis of component, the market is segmented as software, services. On the basis of technology, the market is segmented as machine learning and deep learning, natural language processing (NLP), machine vision, robotic automation. On the basis of deployment, the market is segmented as on-cloud, on-premise. On the basis of application, the market is segmented as claims management, risk management and compliance, chatbots, others. On the basis of end users, the market is segmented as life insurance, health insurance, title insurance, auto insurance, others.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting Artificial Intelligence in Insurance market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global Artificial Intelligence in Insurance Market report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Artificial Intelligence in Insurance market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Artificial Intelligence in Insurance market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Artificial Intelligence in Insurance Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Artificial Intelligence in Insurance Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Artificial Intelligence in Insurance Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Artificial Intelligence in Insurance Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

