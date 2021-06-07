Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market : Strategies and Insight Driven Transformation 2021-2027 | Intel, IBM, Google, Microsoft, General Vision

The global AI in Healthcare Market size is expected to grow from USD XX billion in 2020 and reach USD 45.2 billion by 2027; it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 44.9% during the forecast period.

Latest added Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market research study by MarketDigits offers detailed product outlook and elaborates market review till 2027. The market Study is segmented by key regions that is accelerating the marketization. At present, the market is sharping its presence and some of the key players in the study are Intel Corporation, IBM, Google, Microsoft, General Vision, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Siemens Healthcare. The study is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative Market data collected and validated majorly through primary data and secondary sources.

Request for Sample Copy of This Report @ https://marketdigits.com/artificial-intelligence-in-healthcare-market/sample

This report studies the Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Scroll down 100s of data Tables, charts and graphs spread through Pages and in-depth Table of Content on ” Global Artificial intelligence in Healthcare Market By Offering (Hardware, Software, Services), Technology (Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Context- Aware Computing, Computer Vision), Applications (Robot- Assisted Surgery, Virtual Nursing Assistant, Administrative Workflow Assistance, Fraud Detection, Dosage Error Reduction, Clinical Trial Participant Identifier, Preliminary Diagnosis), End- Use Application (Patient Data and Risk Analysis, Inpatient Care & Hospital Management, Medical Imaging & Diagnostics, Lifestyle Management & Monitoring, Virtual Assistant, Drug Discovery, Research, Healthcare Assistance Robots, Precision Medicine, Emergency Room & Surgery, Wearables, Mental Health), End- User (Hospitals and Providers, Patients, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Healthcare Payers), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027″. Early buyers will get 10% customization on study.

To Avail deep insights of Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Size, competition landscape is provided i.e. Revenue Analysis (M $US) by Company (2018-2020), Segment Revenue Market Share (%) by Players (2018-2020) and further a qualitative analysis is made towards market concentration rate, product/service differences, new entrants and the technological trends in future.

Unlock new opportunities in Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market; the latest release from MarketDigits highlights the key market trends significant to the growth prospects, Let us know if any specific players or list of players needs to consider to gain better insights.

Grab Complete Details with TOC @ https://marketdigits.com/artificial-intelligence-in-healthcare-market/toc

The major factors driving the artificial intelligence in healthcare market growth are the increasing volume of healthcare data and growing complexities of datasets driving the need for AI, the intensifying need to reduce towering healthcare costs, improving computing power and declining hardware costs, growing number of cross-industry partnerships and collaborations, and rising imbalance between health workforce and patients driving the need for improvised healthcare services. Another major factor fueling the market growth currently is the adoption of this technology by multiple pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies across the world to expedite vaccine or drug development processes for COVID-19.

Software segment to hold the largest share in AI in healthcare market during the forecast period

Many companies are developing software solutions for various healthcare applications; this is the key factor complementing the growth of the software segment. The growing adoption of AI-driven healthcare informatics solutions and healthcare operational support by hospitals and other healthcare service providers is expected to boost the services segment in the latter part of the forecast period.

Machine learning in AI healthcare market projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The growing adoption of deep learning in various healthcare applications, especially in the areas of medical imaging, disease diagnostics, and drug discovery, and the use of different sensors and devices to track a patient’s health status in real time are supplementing the growth of the market.

Medical imaging & diagnostics segment in AI healthcare market projected to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period

The growth of the medical imaging & diagnostics segment can be attributed to factors such as the presence of a large volume of imaging data, advantages offered by AI systems to radiologists in diagnosis and treatment management, and the influx of a large number of startups in this segment.

North America accounted for the largest share of overall AI in healthcare market in 2019

North America is a key artificial intelligence in healthcare market, as it is home to some of the largest multinational corporations, such as IBM (US), Microsoft (US), Google (US), NVIDIA (US), Intel (US), GE Healthcare (US), and Johnson & Johnson (US). The US held the largest share of market in North America in 2019. The US has the largest number of registered hospitals in the region; however, it is expected to experience a shortfall of healthcare staff in the coming years. AI can help in patient data management, patient care, and hospital management applications, which can help to alleviate such concerns. In addition, aging population, shrinking healthcare workforce in North American countries increasing demand for improved diagnosis and treatment services, rise in demand for digital health systems, and significant presence of major AI technology and product developers in the region are other factors favoring the growth of the market.

Key Market Players

Major players in the artificial intelligence in healthcare market are NVIDIA Corporation (NVIDIA) (US), Intel Corporation (Intel) (US), International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) (US), Google Inc. (Google) (US), Microsoft Corporation (Microsoft) (US), Amazon Web Services (an Amazon.com, Inc. subsidiary) (AWS) (US), General Vision, Inc. (US), General Electric (GE) Healthcare (US), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Medtronic plc (US), Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (Johnson & Johnson) (US), and Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands).

IBM is ranked first in the market. The company has been continually engaged in the development and launch of AI healthcare systems for the past few years. The company has 12 research laboratories dedicated to its AI and deep-learning initiatives. It has more than 1,400 patents in the field of AI. The launch of IBM Watson, a machine learning tool, has further strengthened its market position in the AI in healthcare market. It aims to achieve its AI goals through both organic and inorganic developments. For instance, recently, Mayo Clinic (US) declared results from the use of the IBM Watson for Clinical Trial Matching and announced the extension of the usage of this system in Mayo Clinic’s oncology practices. The system is being used in Mayo’s breast, lung, and gastrointestinal cancer clinical trials. The organization is also aiming to extend and expand the training and use of this system for additional cancer types. The acquisition of Truven Health Analytics (Colorado, US) and Merge Healthcare, Inc. (Illinois, US) has also fortified its AI capabilities in the healthcare industry.

Report Scope

Segmentation for AI in Healthcare Market

In this report, artificial intelligence in healthcare market has been segmented into the following categories:

By Offering

Hardware Processor MPU GPU FPGA ASIC Memory Network

Software AI Solutions On-Premises Cloud AI Platform Machine Learning Framework Application Program Interface Services Deployment & Integration Support & Maintenance



By Technology

Machine Learning Deep Learning Supervised Learning Reinforcement Learning Unsupervised Learning Others

Natural Language Processing

Context-Aware Computing

Computer Vision

By End-Use Application

Patient Data & Risk Analysis

Inpatient Care & Hospital Management

Medical Imaging & Diagnostics

Lifestyle Management & Patient Monitoring

Virtual Assistants

Drug Discovery

Research

Healthcare Assistance Robots

Precision Medicine

Emergency Room & Surgery

Wearables

Mental Health

Cybersecurity

By End User

Hospitals & Healthcare Providers

Patients

Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology Companies

Healthcare Payers

Others (ACOS and MCOS)

By Region

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea India Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World (ROW) South America Middle East & Africa



Recent Developments

In March 2020, IBM Watson Health and EBSCO Information Services partnered to provide access to evidence-based drug and disease information that can help support clinicians and individuals as they cope with infectious diseases, including COVID-19.

In July 2019, IBM acquired RedHat. Red Hat’s open hybrid cloud technologies are now paired with IBM’s innovation and industry expertise. IBM and Red Hat will accelerate innovation by offering a next-generation hybrid multi-cloud platform. Based on open source technologies, such as Linux and Kubernetes, the platform will allow businesses to securely deploy, run, and manage data and applications on premises and on private and multiple public clouds.

In March 2018, Mayo Clinic (US) and IBM Watson Health announced an agreement to use IBM’s cognitive computing system for clinical trial matching. The use of this system associates with more patients enrolled in Mayo’s breast cancer clinical trials. The organizations aim to extend and expand the training and use of the system. Currently, the system is trained to support clinical trial matching for breast, lung, and gastrointestinal cancers.

Enquiry before Buying

Is the Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare market research conducted by MARKETDIGITS?

Yes, the Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare report has been compiled by expert analysts of MARKETDIGITS through a combination of primary and secondary research. To know more about how the research was conducted, you can speak to the research analyst

What research methodology is followed by MARKETDIGITS?

MARKETDIGITS follows a methodology that encompasses the demand side assessment of the market, and triangulates the same through a supply side analysis. This methodology is based on use of standard market structure, methods and definitions.

Who are the respondents for primary research?

MARKETDIGITS speaks to stakeholders across the spectrum, including C-level executives, distributors, product manufacturers, industry experts. For a full list of primary respondents, please reach out to us.

What are the sources of secondary research?

MARKETDIGITS conducts extensive secondary research through proprietary databases, paid databases, and information available in the public domain. We refer to industry associations, company press releases, annual reports, investor presentations, and research papers. More information about desk research is available upon request.

Is a sample of this report available for evaluation?

Yes, you can request a sample and it will be sent to you through an email.

How can I buy this report?

MARKETDIGITS provides a secure online payment system to buy report seamlessly. You can buy the report securely and safely.

Any Questions? Inquire Here Before Buying @ https://marketdigits.com/artificial-intelligence-in-healthcare-market/analyst



About Market Digits :

MarketDigits is one of the leading business research and consulting companies that helps clients to tap new and emerging opportunities and revenue areas, thereby assisting them in operational and strategic decision-making. We at MarketDigits believe that market is a small place and an interface between the supplier and the consumer, thus our focus remains mainly on business research that includes the entire value chain and not only the markets.

We offer services that are most relevant and beneficial to the users, which help businesses to sustain in this competitive market. Our detailed and in-depth analysis of the markets catering to strategic, tactical, and operational data analysis & reporting needs of various industries utilize advanced technology so that our clients get better insights into the markets and identify lucrative opportunities and areas of incremental revenues.

Contact Us:

MarketDigits

USA : +1 847 450 0808

Email : sales@marketdigits.com