Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Global Size, Share, Trends, Analysis & Research Report – IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,” the global artificial intelligence in healthcare market share experienced healthy growth during 2014-2019. Artificial intelligence (AI) in the healthcare industry helps in diagnosing diseases, performing surgical procedures and recommending treatments. Other than this, it also aids in improving the quality of care, enhancing patient engagement, reducing the overall cost of developing novel pharmaceutical treatments and personalizing medical treatments.

Market Trends

Owing to the thriving healthcare sector and increasing complexity of data in medical centers, there is a significant rise in the demand for artificial intelligence (AI), which assists health professionals in effective decision-making. Furthermore, the widespread utilization of natural language processing (NLP), which is a field of AI that deals with the interaction between humans and computers through natural language, in the healthcare sector, is acting as another major growth-inducing factor. NLP is instrumental in understanding and classifying clinical documentation and published research and analyzing unstructured clinical notes on patients. Other factors, such as extensive research and development (R&D) and the increasing utilization of robots to perform gynecologic, prostate, and head and neck surgeries, in confluence with favorable healthcare policies by governments of several nations, are anticipated to propel the market growth in the upcoming years.

Breakup by Offering:

Hardware

Software

Services

Breakup by Technology:

Machine Learning

Context-Aware Computing

Natural Language Processing

Others

Breakup by Application:

Robot-Assisted Surgery

Virtual Nursing Assistant

Administrative Workflow Assistance

Fraud Detection

Dosage Error Reduction

Clinical Trial Participant Identifier

Preliminary Diagnosis

Others

Breakup by End-User:

Healthcare Providers

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Patients

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

Amazon Web Services Inc.

Cloudmedx Inc.

DeepMind, Enlitic Inc.

General Vision Inc.

Google Inc.

International Business Machines

iCarbonX, Intel Corporation,

Medtronic

Micron Technology Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Next It Corporation

Nuance Communications Inc.

Nvidia Corporation

Siemens Healthcare

Welltok Inc.

