Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Global Size, Share, Trends, Analysis & Research Report – IMARC Group
According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,” the global artificial intelligence in healthcare market share experienced healthy growth during 2014-2019. Artificial intelligence (AI) in the healthcare industry helps in diagnosing diseases, performing surgical procedures and recommending treatments. Other than this, it also aids in improving the quality of care, enhancing patient engagement, reducing the overall cost of developing novel pharmaceutical treatments and personalizing medical treatments.
Market Trends
Owing to the thriving healthcare sector and increasing complexity of data in medical centers, there is a significant rise in the demand for artificial intelligence (AI), which assists health professionals in effective decision-making. Furthermore, the widespread utilization of natural language processing (NLP), which is a field of AI that deals with the interaction between humans and computers through natural language, in the healthcare sector, is acting as another major growth-inducing factor. NLP is instrumental in understanding and classifying clinical documentation and published research and analyzing unstructured clinical notes on patients. Other factors, such as extensive research and development (R&D) and the increasing utilization of robots to perform gynecologic, prostate, and head and neck surgeries, in confluence with favorable healthcare policies by governments of several nations, are anticipated to propel the market growth in the upcoming years.
Breakup by Offering:
- Hardware
- Software
- Services
Breakup by Technology:
- Machine Learning
- Context-Aware Computing
- Natural Language Processing
- Others
Breakup by Application:
- Robot-Assisted Surgery
- Virtual Nursing Assistant
- Administrative Workflow Assistance
- Fraud Detection
- Dosage Error Reduction
- Clinical Trial Participant Identifier
- Preliminary Diagnosis
- Others
Breakup by End-User:
- Healthcare Providers
- Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
- Patients
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- Asia Pacific
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
Competitive Landscape:
- Amazon Web Services Inc.
- Cloudmedx Inc.
- DeepMind, Enlitic Inc.
- General Vision Inc.
- Google Inc.
- International Business Machines
- iCarbonX, Intel Corporation,
- Medtronic
- Micron Technology Inc.
- Microsoft Corporation
- Next It Corporation
- Nuance Communications Inc.
- Nvidia Corporation
- Siemens Healthcare
- Welltok Inc.
