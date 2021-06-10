Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Global Industry Latest Research And Developments 2021 To 2027 | Imagia Cybernetics, Micron Technology, DeepMind Technologies Limited

The latest research on Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market has been published by Data Bridge Market Research an iterative and comprehensive research methodology to offer insights of the existing market scenario puts a light on primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments, possible sales volume, and geographical analysis. This market research report contains thorough analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the market. A complete analysis on numerous markets, marketing strategies, trends, future products and rising opportunities are taken into consideration while studying market and preparing this report. The areas covered in the large scale Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare report include market definition, market segmentation, competitive analysis and research methodology. The Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare report concentrates on the production data that includes market share concerning size and value with top countries data, in-depth analysis on of global market dynamics, and forecast.

Artificial intelligence in healthcare market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 123.14 billion by 2028 and will grow at a CAGR of 50.87% in the above mentioned forecast period.

Global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare market analysis report is a definitive solution for sound decision making and superior management of goods and services. This market report endows clients with the supreme level of market data and information which exactly matches to the niche and business requirements. Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare market research report aids in achieving a sustainable growth in the market, by providing a well-versed, specific and most relevant product and market information. Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare market report makes available statistics on the current state of the industry and hence works as a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and investors interested in this Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare industry. Each of the topics of report is researched and analysed in detail for formulating a comprehensive market research report.

Segmentation Of Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market:

By Offering (Hardware, Software, Services)

By Technology (Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Context- Aware Computing, Computer Vision)

By Application (Robot-assisted Surgery, Virtual Assistants, Administrative Workflow Assistants, Connected Machines, Diagnosis, Clinical Trials, Fraud Detection, Cyber security, Dosage Error Reduction)

By End User (Patients, Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology Companies, Healthcare Payers, Others)

As the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic. The market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2020, the disease has spread to almost 50+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency.

Table of Contents: Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market

Executive Summary Scope of the Report Research Methodology Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Overview Five Forces Analysis Regional Landscape Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Analysis and Forecast by Type Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Analysis and Forecast by Product Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Analysis and Forecast by Application Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Analysis and Forecast by Region Vendor Analysis Appendix

Geographical Coverage of Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market

The report is mainly segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth rate of Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare in these regions, from 2021 to 2028, covering:

U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K.

Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe

China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand

Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Competitive Landscape and Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Share Analysis

The major players covered in the artificial intelligence in healthcare market report are NVIDIA Corporation, Intel Corporation, IBM, Google LLC, Microsoft, General Vision Inc., GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, Medtronic, CloudMedx Inc., Agfa-Gevaert Group, Oncora Medical, Imagia Cybernetics Inc., Micron Technology, Inc., DeepMind Technologies Limited, Welcome AI, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Precision Health AI, and Cloud Pharmaceuticals, Inc., among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Scope and Market Size

Based on offering, the artificial intelligence in healthcare market is segmented into hardware, software and services. Hardware has further been segmented into processor, memory and network. Processor is further sub-segmented into MPU, GPU, FPGA and ASIC. Software has further been segmented into AI solutions and AI platform. AI solutions are further sub-segmented into on-premises and cloud. AI platform are further sub-segmented into machine learning framework and application program interface (API). Services have further been segmented into deployment and integration and support and maintenance.

On the basis of technology, the artificial intelligence in healthcare market is segmented into machine learning, natural language processing, context- aware computing and computer vision. Machine learning is further been segmented into deep learning, supervised learning, reinforcement learning, unsupervised learning and others.

On the basis of application, the artificial intelligence in healthcare market is segmented into robot-assisted surgery, virtual assistants, administrative workflow assistants, connected machines, diagnosis, clinical trials, fraud detection, cyber security and dosage error reduction.

The end user segment of artificial intelligence in healthcare market is segmented into patients, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology companies, healthcare payers and others.

