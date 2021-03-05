Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market 2021-2027 Unbelievable Growth Worldwide | Key Players are Intel, IBM, Google, Microsoft, General Vision

Latest Market intelligence report released by MarketDigits with title “Global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Research Report with Opportunities and Strategies to Boost Growth- COVID-19 Impact and Recovery” is designed covering micro level of analysis by manufacturers and key business segments. The Global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market survey analysis offers energetic visions to conclude and study market size, market hopes, and competitive surroundings. The research is derived through primary and secondary statistics sources and it comprises both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Intel Corporation, IBM, Google, Microsoft, General Vision, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Siemens Healthcare.

Market Analysis: Global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market

Global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 2.07 billion to an estimated value of USD 54.10 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 50.37% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing demand for reducing the healthcare cost is the major factor for the growth in this market.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the artificial intelligence in healthcare market NVIDIA Corporation, Intel Corporation, IBM, Google, Microsoft, General Vision, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, Medtronic, CloudMedx Inc., Imagia Cybernetics Inc., Precision Health Intelligence, LLC., Cloud Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Market Definition: Global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market

Artificial Intelligence in healthcare uses software and algorithms which is used to analyze human cognitive functions. In simple words, computer techniques are used by the professional to suggest treatments and to perform clinical diagnoses. Cancer, neurology and cardiology are the major diseases areas that use AI tools. AI tool help to give accurate output to their end- user. Diagnosis processes, treatment protocol development, drug development, personalized medicine etc. are some of the practices where AI programs are used.

Key Developments in the Market:

In November 2018, GE Healthcare at radiological society of North America announced the launch of its new Edison artificial intelligence platform that will have new applications and software that will help the hospitals and health systems to develop algorithms and manage data.

In January 2019, Alliance for Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare (AAIH) was launched officially. It is a nonprofit organization whose aim is to develop and implement artificial intelligence in healthcare. The main aim is to increase AI in the healthcare industry and engendered enthusiasm and hope in consumers and patients.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Segments

Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size

Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Size & Forecast

Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Agents Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Drivers and Restraints

Competitive Analysis: Global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market

Global artificial intelligence in healthcare market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of artificial intelligence in healthcare market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Research Methodology: Global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

The key research methodology used by MarketDigits team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Customization of the Report:

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

Report on (2020-2027 Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Report) mainly covers 12 sections acutely display the global market:

Chapter 1: To describe Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force.

Chapter 2: To analyze the top manufacturers of Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare, with sales, revenue, and price of Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare, in 2010 and 2020.

Chapter 3: Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2020.

Chapter 4: To show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare, for each region, from 2016 Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare to 2020.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9 To analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11 To show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare to 2020.

Chapter 11 Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2027 Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare.

Chapter 12: To describe Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

