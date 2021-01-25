Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market 2021-2026 to Benefit from Rapid Technological Advancements During the Forecast Period | Intel, IBM, Google, Microsoft, General Vision

Latest added Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market research study by MarketDigits offers detailed product outlook and elaborates market review till 2026. The market Study is segmented by key regions that is accelerating the marketization. At present, the market is sharping its presence and some of the key players in the study are Intel Corporation, IBM, Google, Microsoft, General Vision, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Siemens Healthcare. The study is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative Market data collected and validated majorly through primary data and secondary sources.

Global Artificial intelligence in Healthcare Market By Offering (Hardware, Software, Services), Technology (Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Context- Aware Computing, Computer Vision), Applications (Robot- Assisted Surgery, Virtual Nursing Assistant, Administrative Workflow Assistance, Fraud Detection, Dosage Error Reduction, Clinical Trial Participant Identifier, Preliminary Diagnosis), End- Use Application (Patient Data and Risk Analysis, Inpatient Care & Hospital Management, Medical Imaging & Diagnostics, Lifestyle Management & Monitoring, Virtual Assistant, Drug Discovery, Research, Healthcare Assistance Robots, Precision Medicine, Emergency Room & Surgery, Wearables, Mental Health), End- User (Hospitals and Providers, Patients, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Healthcare Payers), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Analysis: Global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market

Global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 2.07 billion to an estimated value of USD 54.10 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 50.37% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing demand for reducing the healthcare cost is the major factor for the growth in this market.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the artificial intelligence in healthcare market NVIDIA Corporation, Intel Corporation, IBM, Google, Microsoft, General Vision, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, Medtronic, CloudMedx Inc., Imagia Cybernetics Inc., Precision Health Intelligence, LLC., Cloud Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Market Definition: Global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market

Artificial Intelligence in healthcare uses software and algorithms which is used to analyze human cognitive functions. In simple words, computer techniques are used by the professional to suggest treatments and to perform clinical diagnoses. Cancer, neurology and cardiology are the major diseases areas that use AI tools. AI tool help to give accurate output to their end- user. Diagnosis processes, treatment protocol development, drug development, personalized medicine etc. are some of the practices where AI programs are used.

Key Developments in the Market:

In November 2018, GE Healthcare at radiological society of North America announced the launch of its new Edison artificial intelligence platform that will have new applications and software that will help the hospitals and health systems to develop algorithms and manage data.

In January 2019, Alliance for Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare (AAIH) was launched officially. It is a nonprofit organization whose aim is to develop and implement artificial intelligence in healthcare. The main aim is to increase AI in the healthcare industry and engendered enthusiasm and hope in consumers and patients.

Competitive Analysis: Global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market

Global artificial intelligence in healthcare market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of artificial intelligence in healthcare market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Research Methodology: Global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

The key research methodology used by MarketDigits team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

An appropriate utilization of recognized statistical tools and coherent models for analysis and forecasting of market data makes this Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market report outshining. Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market research report solves the problem of time consuming processes of acquiring market info very easily and quickly.

