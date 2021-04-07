Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Diagnosis Market projected to reach US$ 66,811.97 million by 2027 – Arterys , MaxQ AI, Icometrix, Zebra Medical Vision

The artificial intelligence in healthcare diagnosis market was valued at US$ 3,639.02 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 66,811.97 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 44.0% during 2020–2027.

Artificial intelligence (AI) uses algorithms and software to perform certain tasks without human intervention and instructions. AI represents the integration of technologies such as machine learning, natural language processing, reasoning, and perception. It is used in healthcare for approximation of human cognition as well as the analysis of complex medical and diagnostic imaging data. The artificial intelligence in healthcare diagnosis market is driven by the ability of AI to provide improved outcomes; moreover, the growing need to increase coordination between healthcare workforce and patients also supports the market growth. The rise in the importance of Big Data in healthcare, increase in the adoption of precision medicine, and surge in venture capital investments also contribute to the market growth.

(**Note: The sample of this report is updated with COVID-19 impact analysis**)

To Know How COVID-19 Pandemic Will Impact Global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Diagnosis Market | Get a Sample Copy of Report, Click Here: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00011852/

General Electric Company; Aidoc; Arterys Inc.; icometrix; IDx Technologies Inc; MaxQ AI Ltd.; Caption Health, Inc; Zebra Medical Vision, Inc.; Siemens Healthineers AG; and Koninklijke Philips N.V.; are among the prominent players in the artificial intelligence in healthcare diagnosis market.

Based on diagnostic tool, the artificial intelligence in healthcare diagnosis market is segmented into medical imaging tool, automated detection system, and others. In 2019, the medical imaging tool segment accounted for the largest share of the market. The growth of the segmental market is attributed to the rising number of FDA approvals for the AI-based medical imaging tools.

Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis

150+ Pages Research Report

Includes List of table & figures

Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends

Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Request

Facts and Factors research methodology

Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explains that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post the COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.

The report is a combination of qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Diagnosis industry. The global market majorly considers five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America (SACM). The report also focuses on the exhaustive PEST analysis and extensive market dynamics during the forecast period.

Reason to Buy

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Diagnosis market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to guide the companies to reform their business strategies and establish themselves in the wide geography.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Diagnosis market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies in order to garner their market revenue.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those restraining the growth at a certain extent.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

Purchase a copy of the report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00011852/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: sales@theinsightpartners.com