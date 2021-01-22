Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Diagnosis Market Growing Technology Trends Led by Aidoc, Icometrix, Siemens MaxQAI Healthineers AG,

The artificial intelligence in healthcare diagnosis market was valued at US$ 3,639.02 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 66,811.97 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 44.0% during 2020–2027.

Artificial intelligence (AI) uses algorithms and software to perform certain tasks without human intervention and instructions. AI represents the integration of technologies such as machine learning, natural language processing, reasoning, and perception. It is used in healthcare for approximation of human cognition as well as the analysis of complex medical and diagnostic imaging data. The artificial intelligence in healthcare diagnosis market is driven by the ability of AI to provide improved outcomes; moreover, the growing need to increase coordination between healthcare workforce and patients also supports the market growth. The rise in the importance of Big Data in healthcare, increase in the adoption of precision medicine, and surge in venture capital investments also contribute to the market growth.

Request For Exclusive Sample PDF of this Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00011852/

General Electric Company; Aidoc; Arterys Inc.;icometrix; IDx Technologies Inc ;MaxQ AI Ltd.; Caption Health, Inc; Zebra Medical Vision, Inc.; Siemens Healthineers AG; and Koninklijke Philips N.V.; are among the prominent players in the artificial intelligence in healthcare diagnosis market. The market players are focused on partnerships and collaborations to sustain their position in the market. For instance, in June2020, Zebra Medical Vision, Inc., collaborated with Apollo Hospitals chain for the deployment of AI-based tools across India, supported by the ?India-Israel Industrial R&D and Technological Innovation Fund.? Moreover, the AI COVID-19 solution will in anticipated collaboration on additional medical findings, such as tuberculosis (TB).

Based on diagnostic tool, the artificial intelligence in healthcare diagnosis market is segmented into medical imaging tool, automated detection system, and others. In 2019, the medical imaging tool segment accounted for the largest share of the market. The growth of the segmental market is attributed to the rising number of FDA approvals for the AI-based medical imaging tools.

Tokyo-based AI Medical Service, the Japanese startup developing the AI-powered technology to detect cancerous lesions from endoscopic footage, announced in October 2019 that it had secured about USD $43 million US (about 4.6 billion yen) in a Series B round. Healthcare analytics firm Tricog has raised USD $10.5 million in a Series B round of funding. Using Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, the startup helps in the wellness, screening, and diagnosis of acute as well as chronic heart diseases. The investment comes in from UTEC – The University of Tokyo Edge Capital, Japan; Aflac Ventures, LLC, Japan; TeamFund, USA; and Dream Incubator, Japan, and also saw participation from Inventus Capital and Blume Ventures. Using Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, the five-year-old startup has helped 3 million patients globally. It also uses its virtual cardiology services to help in remote clinics.

To comprehend global Artificial Intelligence In Healthcare Diagnosis market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide market is analyzed across major global regions: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia), South America (Brazil, Argentina), Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt and South Africa)

Our Sample Report Accommodate a Brief Introduction of the research report, TOC, List of Tables and Figures, Competitive Landscape and Geographic Segmentation, Innovation and Future Developments Based on Research Methodology

Reasons to Buy:

The nature of Artificial Intelligence In Healthcare Diagnosis business opportunities has grown in complexity with the industry evolving at a greater pace, making it increasingly difficult going without adequate information on markets and companies. Gain a complete understanding of Global Artificial Intelligence In Healthcare Diagnosis industry through the comprehensive analysis Evaluate the pros and cons of investing/operating in country level Artificial Intelligence In Healthcare Diagnosis markets through reliable forecast model results Identify potential investment/contract/expansion opportunities Drive your strategies in the right direction by understanding the impact of latest trends, market forecasts on your Artificial Intelligence In Healthcare Diagnosis business Beat your competition through information on their operations, strategies and new projects Recent insights on the Artificial Intelligence In Healthcare Diagnosis market will help users operating in the market to initiate transformational growth

Interested in Purchasing this Report? Click here @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00011852/

Note: If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: sales@theinsightpartners.com