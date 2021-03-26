Artificial Intelligence In Genomics Market is Thriving CAGR of+52% by 2028 Worldwide by IBM, Microsoft, NVIDIA Corporation, Deep Genomics, BenevolentAI, Fabric Genomics Inc., Verge Genomics, Freenome Holdings, Inc., MolecularMatch Inc., Cambridge Cancer Genomics

The global Artificial Intelligence In Genomics Market is projected to reach USD 1,671 million by 2025 from USD 202 million in 2021, at a CAGR of +52% between 2021 and 2028.

Genomic medicine is making an impact in the fields such as oncology, pharmacology, infectious diseases and more healthcare verticals. Genomics medicine using the machine learning and artificial intelligence offers an important role in determine personalized treatment plans, clinical care and research activities. Artificial intelligence and machine learning offers the analysis of gene mutations and genes that cause medical conditions much quicker. This is used in better understanding of diseases cause and treatment.

The need to control drug development and discovery costs and time, increasing public and private investments in AI in genomics, and the adoption of AI solutions in precision medicine are driving the growth of this market. However, the lack of a skilled AI workforce and ambiguous regulatory guidelines for medical software are expected to restrain the market growth during the forecast period.

Artificial Intelligence In Genomics Market Top Leading Vendors:-

IBM (US), Microsoft (US), NVIDIA Corporation (US), Deep Genomics (Canada), BenevolentAI (UK), Fabric Genomics Inc. (US), Verge Genomics (US), Freenome Holdings, Inc. (US), MolecularMatch Inc. (US), Cambridge Cancer Genomics (UK), SOPHiA GENETICS (US), Data4Cure Inc. (US), PrecisionLife Ltd (UK),Genoox Ltd. (US), Lifebit (UK), Diploid (Belgium), FDNA Inc. (US), DNAnexus Inc. (US), Empiric Logic, Engine Biosciences Pte. Ltd.

Global Artificial Intelligence in Genomics Market by Service Type Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2021-2028:

o Genome Sequencing

o Gene Editing

o Clinical Workflow

o Direct-to-Consumer Genomics

Global Artificial Intelligence in Genomics Market Based on Application Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2021-2028

o Pharmacogenomics

o Newborn Genetic Screening Tools

o Agriculture

o Others

The major highlights of the Artificial Intelligence In Genomics market research report:

Different approaches to optimistic growth opportunities

Detailed analysis of censorious market trends and their impact on market growth

Articulation of financial aspects of the Artificial Intelligence In Genomics Market

Extensive research on designated technologies and effective platforms

Analysis of market attractiveness through significant methodologies

It offers Holy Grail analysis of driving and restraining factors in front of the Artificial Intelligence In Genomics Market

The research report on the market provides an in-depth analysis of this business sphere in question, with respect to a plethora of vital factors such as the market size with regards to volume and valuation. The Artificial Intelligence In Genomics Market report elucidates, in extensive detail, a concise brief about the industry segmentation as well as a highly dependable evaluation of the present status of this market. The competitive landscape of this industry arena and its regional spectrum have been enumerated in excruciating detail in the study.

Table of Contents:

Global Artificial Intelligence In Genomics Market Research Report 2021-2028

Chapter 1: Market Overview

Chapter 2: Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3: Market Competition by Vendors

Chapter 4: Global Sales, Revenue (Value) by Region

Chapter 5: Global Artificial Intelligence In Genomics Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter 6: Global sales, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7: Global Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8: Vendors Analysis

Chapter 9: Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Marketing Strategy Analysis, Traders

Chapter 11: Artificial Intelligence In Genomics Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12: Global Market Forecast 2028

