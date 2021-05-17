Artificial Intelligence In Genomics Market: Global Key Factors, Size, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Competitive Landscape

The Artificial Intelligence In Genomics Market is projected to reach USD 1,671 million by 2025 from USD 202 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 52.7% between 2020 and 2025. The need to control drug development and discovery costs and time, increasing public and private investments in AI in genomics, and the adoption of AI solutions in precision medicine are driving the growth of this market. However, the lack of a skilled AI workforce and ambiguous regulatory guidelines for medical software are expected to restrain the market growth during the forecast period.

Artificial Intelligence In Genomics Market research report is wide-ranging and object-oriented which is framed after the combination of an admirable industry experience, talent solutions, industry insight, and most modern tools and technology. A thorough analysis has been performed in this report to know the potential of the market in the present and the future prospects from various angles. This market report is built by chewing over several fragments of the present and upcoming market scenario because an utter way to forecast what the future holds is to comprehend the trend today. Artificial Intelligence In Genomics Market research report helps the clients get familiar with the various drivers and restraints influencing the industry.

Request for FREE Sample Report: To Know the Impact of COVID-19 on this Industry @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=4235597

Top Leading Players:

IBM (US), Microsoft (US), NVIDIA Corporation (US), Deep Genomics (Canada), BenevolentAI (UK), Fabric Genomics Inc. (US), Verge Genomics (US), Freenome Holdings, Inc. (US), MolecularMatch Inc. (US), Cambridge Cancer Genomics (UK), SOPHiA GENETICS (US), Data4Cure Inc. (US), PrecisionLife Ltd (UK), Genoox Ltd. (US), Lifebit (UK), Diploid (Belgium), FDNA Inc. (US), DNAnexus Inc. (US), Empiric Logic (Ireland), and Engine Biosciences Pte. Ltd. (US).

A comprehensive Artificial Intelligence In Genomics Market report is of great importance for a better understanding of the market which leads to high business growth. This market report has a chapter on the global market and all its associated companies with their profiles, which gives valuable data related to their outlook in terms of finances, product portfolios, investment plans, and marketing and business strategies. This market research report provides important and meaningful market insights for the business by taking into consideration various factors. Thoroughly analyzed market segmentation aspect provides a clear idea about the product consumption based on several factors ranging from type, application, deployment model, end-user to geographical region.

Product launches, expansions, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, and acquisitions are the key growth strategies followed by a majority of players in this market.

“AI in genomics market to register a CAGR of 52.7% from 2020 to 2025”

Table of Contents: Artificial Intelligence In Genomics Market

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of the Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Market Landscape

Market Ecosystem

Market Characteristics

Market Segmentation Analysis

Part 05: Pipeline Analysis

Pipeline Analysis

Part 06: Market Sizing

Market Definition

Market Sizing

Market Size And Forecast

Part 07: Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining Power Of Buyers

Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

Threat Of New Entrants

Threat Of Substitutes

Threat Of Rivalry

Market Condition

Part 08: Market Segmentation

Segmentation

Comparison

Market Opportunity

Part 09: Customer Landscape

Part 10: Regional Landscape

Geographical Segmentation

Regional Comparison

North America

South America

Europe

MEA

APAC

Market Opportunity

Part 11: Decision Framework

Part 12: Drivers and Challenges

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Part 13: Market Trends

Part 14: Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape Disruption

Part 15: Vendor Analysis

Vendors Covered

Vendor Classification

Market Positioning Of Vendors

Part 16: Appendix

List Of Abbreviations

See The Complete Table Of Contents And List Of Exhibits, As Well As Selected Illustrations And Example Pages From This Report.

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia.

Inquire for Discount @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/discount.aspx?name=4235597

“Machine learning segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period”

Based on technology, the AI in genomics market is segmented into machine learning and other technologies. The machine learning segment is projected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth rate of this segment is mainly as pharmaceutical companies, CROs, and biotechnology companies have widely adopted machine learning for drug genomics applications. This is because machine learning can extract insights from data sets, accelerating genomic research.

“Diagnostics segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the AI in genomics market in 2019”

Based on application, the AI in genomics market is segmented into diagnostics, drug discovery &development, precision medicine, agriculture & animal research, and other applications. Diagnostics was the largest application segment in the AI in genomics market in 2019. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing research on diseases and the decreasing cost of sequencing.

“North America is expected to dominate the AI in genomics market in 2020”

In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of the AI in genomics market, followed byEurope. The large share of North America can be attributed to the increasing research funding and government initiatives for promoting precision medicine in the US. The market in the Asia Pacific region, on the other hand, is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Emerging countries in the APAC, such as India and China, offer lucrative growth opportunities for market players, primarily due to the increasing public and private funding, improving healthcare infrastructure, and rapideconomic growth.

Breakdown of supply-side primary interviews, by company type, designation, and region:

By Company Type : Tier 1 (31%), Tier 2(28%), and Tier 3 (41%)

: Tier 1 (31%), Tier 2(28%), and Tier 3 (41%) By Designation: C-level (31%), Director-level (25) and Others(44%)

C-level (31%), Director-level (25) and Others(44%) By Region: North America (45%), Europe (20%), Asia Pacific(28%), and RoW (7%)

Report opportunities

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players, and segments in the Artificial Intelligence In Genomics Market. Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Artificial Intelligence In Genomics Market. The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Artificial Intelligence In Genomics Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments of the Artificial Intelligence In Genomics Market The report offers market share appraisals for regional and global levels