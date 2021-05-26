Artificial Intelligence in Education Market Insights by 2030 – Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

Global Artificial Intelligence in Education Market: Introduction

Education is one of the fastest growing industry verticals adopting artificial intelligence. This is due to the growing advancement in artificial intelligence and machine learning across the globe in various industries. AI can respond to ambiguous real-world inputs probabilistically, which is one of its critical features in the education industry. The major application of artificial intelligence in education includes analytics; bots; robotic process automation (RPA); and report generation.

Global Artificial Intelligence in Education Market – Dynamics

Increasing Preference for Personalized Educational Services

Customer preference varies widely in the current market scenario of education. Artificial intelligence has helped educational institutes and students to customize and personalize the service according to the needs of the end-user. AI has helped educational institutions to develop skills and testing systems in education.

Unawareness and Poor System Infrastructure

Fastest growing regions such as South America and Asia Pacific face strong technological and digital gaps within the education industry. The level of awareness in the education industry with regards to AI is comparatively low in countries such as India and other Asian countries. The network infrastructure to efficiently run artificial intelligence in the education industry at a remote location is not very effective. Thus, unawareness about artificial intelligence in education and poor network infrastructure is hampering the growth of the market.

North America to Dominate the Global Artificial Intelligence in Education Market

In terms of region, the global artificial intelligence in education market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to dominate the artificial intelligence in education market during the forecast period due to its strong dominance in artificial intelligence across the globe.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Artificial Intelligence in Education Market

The COVID-19 pandemic is expected to moderately impact the global artificial intelligence in education market for a short-term period. The lockdown has resulted in total shutdown of educational institutes, which has led to low investment in artificial intelligence at educational centers.

