Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery Market Size, Top Countries Data, Industry Share, Company Overview, Industrial Statistics, Regional Economy, Development and Forecast to 2027

The Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery Market was valued at USD 253.8 million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 2,127.9 million by the year 2027, at a CAGR of 31.9%. Artificial intelligence has known to have enormous applications in the field of drug discovery as it helps to analyze outbreaks, develop cures for diseases, and also predict which animal viruses tend to mutate. In drug discovery, artificial intelligence has known to improve research and development, which allowed researchers to discover treatments for chronic diseases. The use of machine learning to manage the huge number of data sets is increasing advances in drug discovery. The rising need to manage drug discovery costs is expected to drive the market in the future.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2775

The Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery market report offers key insights into market scope along with emerging growth opportunities over the forecast period. The report also provides information about the competitive landscape of the global Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery market. The global Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery market is fragmented due to presence of numerous key players on a global and regional scale. Key players are focused on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and research and development activities to expand their product portfolio and gain a robust footing in the market.

Key companies operating in the Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery Market and profiled in the report are:

NVIDIA Corporation, Deep Genomics, Cloud Pharmaceuticals, IBM Corporation, Microsoft and Google, Insilico Medicine, BenevolentAI, Cyclica, BERG LLC, and Envisagenics.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/2775

The report provides a significant assessment of the recent market trends, revenues, segments, and key regions across the globe. The regional analysis covers major geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report analyzes key regions for production and consumption patterns, import/export, market share, revenue contribution, growth rate, and supply and demand ratio for the forecast period 2021-2027. It also discusses the impact of government regulations, macro- and micro-economic factors, and economic growth of the region on overall market growth.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery Market on the basis of drug type, offerings, technology, application, end use and region:

By Drug Type Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Small Molecule

Large Molecule

By Offerings Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Software

Services

By Technology Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Deep Learning

Machine Learning

Others

By Application Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Metabolic Diseases

Neurodegenerative Diseases

Cardiovascular Diseases

Oncology

Others

By End Use Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Pharmaceutical & Medical Device Manufacturing Companies

Life Sciences & Biotechnology Research Organizations

Hospitals & Healthcare Facilities

Regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S.A., Canada)

(U.S.A., Canada) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

To know more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/artificial-intelligence-in-drug-discovery-market

Deals landscape

In February 2020, Lantheus Holdings Inc. a diagnostic imaging company and Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. an oncology products company, entered into an merger extension

In February 2020, Lantheus Holdings Inc. a manufacture and commercialization of innovative diagnostic imaging agents, and Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. a oncology products company, amended a previous merger which has been successfully approved. Such collaborations will help to enhance the sales and the consumer base across the geography.

In February 2020, Novartis got into a collaboration with Microsoft for artificial intelligence innovation lab and Amazon Web Services to build an enterprise including data and analytics platform that would produce advanced medicines.

In February 2020, OSE Immunotherapeutics formed a merger with MAbSilico to establish and incorporate artificial intelligence for development of new monoclonal antibodies.

In January 2020, Predictive Oncology Inc. which is a company focused on using artificial intelligence to device personalized medicine announced that they have signed a letter of intent for an acquiring Quantitative Medicine which is a biomedical computational and analytics company

In August 2019, Mateon Therapeutics, Inc and PointR Data Inc. entered into a merger, to aid development in field of AI based drug discovery for immunotherapy for late stage cancers including gliomas, pancreatic cancer and melanoma.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Applications of Artificial intelligence are huge in drug discovery. Issues such as complex cellular interactions and structures of drugs, while drug targeting could be encountered using artificial intelligence.

Key Questions Answered by the Report:

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery market?

What are key opportunities and growth prospects of the Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery industry is expected to witness over the forecast period?

Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

Which region is expected to dominate the market growth over the forecast period?

Which segments are expected to register lucrative growth over the forecast period?

What are the key outcomes of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis?

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2775

Thank you for reading our report. Please connect with us to know more about the report or for requesting customization of the report. Our team will ensure the report is best suited to meet your requirements.

Explore our related report from different Publications:

Corporate Wellness Market Outlook

Corporate Wellness Market Share

Corporate Wellness Market Analysis

Corporate Wellness Market Segmentation

Corporate Wellness Market Growth

Corporate Wellness Market Analysis

Corporate Wellness Market Share

Corporate Wellness Market Size

Corporate Wellness Market Trends

Corporate Wellness Market Statistics