Artificial Intelligence in Construction Market 2021 Business Scenario – Autodesk Inc., Building System Planning Inc., Smartvid.io Inc., Doxel Inc., Bentley Systems Inc.

The Artificial Intelligence in Construction Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

“The AI in Construction Market was valued at USD 466.9 million in 2019, and it is projected to be worth USD 2312.8 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 33.87% during the period 2020 to 2025.”

Top Leading Companies of Artificial Intelligence in Construction Market are Autodesk Inc., Building System Planning Inc., Smartvid.io Inc., Doxel Inc., Bentley Systems Inc., PTC Inc., IBM Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Alice Technologies Inc., Dassault Systems SE, Lurtis Rules, S.L., Microsoft Corporation, eSUB Inc. and others.

Key Market Trends:

Planning and Design Segment is Expected to Occupy Significant Market Share

– Planning and design is a crucial phase of construction. Any flaws or errors that are committed at this stage of development may incur a severe loss to the contractors in the later stages of the project. Such scenarios lead to many budget constraints and delays in project completion.

– As more than 35% of construction, professionals spend time in activities, such as conflict resolution, dealing with design flaws, and rework, paper-based communication is hard to update and distribute. Such scenarios are increasing the demand for one-stop solutions, such as BIM 360 (Autodesk), that make use of AI to eliminate flaws in design at the planning stage, with the help of generative design capabilities.

Investigator Observers Strong Growth in Specific Regions:

– Europe Market (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy)

– Center East and Africa Market (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa)

– South America Market (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

– North America Market (United States, Canada, Mexico)

– Asia Pacific Market (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia).

