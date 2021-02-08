Artificial Intelligence in Banking Market Wealthy Growth in Worldwide by Leading Top Key Players: Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, IBM, Intel, SAP, Sentient Technologies, DBS Bank

Artificial Intelligence in Banking refers to the process of operating banking operations by highly automatic techniques. Banking industries especially implementing artificial intelligence to offer personalized banking, customer support services, enhance security and back-end process and others. According to a study conducted by CMR and NASSCOM, 74% top Indian IT decision makers support the need for artificial intelligence in the BFSI sector. Further, emphasizing on technological advancement such as Chatbot enables banking solutions and process automation expected to drive the AI in the banking market.

The aggregate potential cost savings for banks from AI applications is estimated at $447 billion by 2028, with the front and middle office accounting for $416 billion of that total, per Autonomous Next research seen by Business Insider Intelligence.

Top Key Players:

Google, Apple, Paypal, Infosys Limited, HCL Technologies Limited, Tata Consultancy Services, Capgemini, Oracle Financial Services Software Limited, Temenos Group AG, Fidelity National Information Services, Fiserv, SAP SE

Artificial Intelligence in Banking Market Classification by Types:

Hardware

Software

Services

Artificial Intelligence in Banking Market Size by Application:

Analytics

Chatbots

Robotic process automation (RPA)

It gives informative data relating to following aspects which are driving the global Artificial Intelligence in Banking Market in terms of the operational and financial result: Rules, regulations and government policies, demands of the market, the pricing structure of resources. In addition to this, it offers some significant internal and external driving forces for the Artificial Intelligence in Banking Market.

Objectives of this research report:

Identifying the market needs.

Identifying the customers as well as potential customers.

Gives more focus on market growth opportunities.

Estimation of cost structure and market size.

Identifying demanding region with analysis of specific countries.

Qualitative and quantitative analysis of market dynamics like drivers and restraints.

Identification of recent technological advancements, tools, and methodologies.

Elaboration of sales approaches.

A time frame of 2028 has been taken into consideration, to determine the key segregated view of the statistics involved. The changing dynamics of the market over a period of time is most likely to affect the company profile, gross margins, sale price, sales revenue, sales volume, product specifications along with pictures, and the latest contact information.

