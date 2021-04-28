Artificial Intelligence in Aviation Market to Garner USD 3.69 Billion by 2027 with a CAGR of +45% with Major Giants: Micron, Intel, Boeing, Lockheed Martin, Xilinx, IBM, Amazon, Nvidia, Microsoft, Airbus, Samsung Electronics, GE

Artificial Intelligence in Aviation Market was valued at USD 0.34 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 3.69 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of +45% from 2021 to 2027.

The implementation of artificial intelligence in aviation involves the inclusion of services and systems such as automated baggage check-in, facial recognition, addressing customer queries, aircraft fuel optimization as well as more. In terms of artificial intelligence in the aviation market, these functions are implemented to primarily decrease the labor intensity of the employees as well as to ensure an efficient and smooth running of certain processes. The automation of certain parts of the aviation industry allows for more efficient handling of the general systems as well as to improve customer satisfaction.

The Artificial Intelligence in Aviation Market Analysis Report includes Top Companies: –

Micron, Intel, Boeing, Lockheed Martin, Xilinx, IBM, Amazon, Nvidia, Microsoft, Airbus, Samsung Electronics, GE, Thales and Garmin.

Artificial Intelligence in Aviation Market, By Offering

Hardware

Software

Services

Artificial Intelligence in Aviation Market, By Technology

Machine Learning

Natural Language Processing

Context Awareness Computing

Computer Vision

Artificial Intelligence in Aviation Market, By Application

Virtual Assistants

Smart Maintenance

Manufacturing

Training

Others

Regional Analysis For Artificial Intelligence in Aviation Market:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

This report provides:

Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risk in the Artificial Intelligence in Aviation market.

Artificial Intelligence in Aviation market recent innovations and major events.

Detailed study of business strategies for growth of the Artificial Intelligence in Aviation market-leading players.

Conclusive study about the growth plot of Artificial Intelligence in Aviation market for forthcoming years.

In-depth understanding of Artificial Intelligence in Aviation market-particular drivers, constraints and major micro markets.

Favorable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Artificial Intelligence in Aviation market.

Furthermore, the report encompasses the key strategic developments of the Artificial Intelligence in Aviation market comprising new product launch, research & development, partnerships, acquisitions & mergers, collaborations & joint ventures agreements, and regional growth of main players in the market on the global and regional basis.

Table of Content:-

Chapter 1 Global Artificial Intelligence in Aviation Market Overview

Chapter 2 Market Data Analysis

Chapter 3 Market Technical Data Analysis

Chapter 4 Market Government Policy and News

Chapter 5 Market Productions Supply Sales Demand Market Status and Forecast

Chapter 6 Global Market Manufacturing Process and Cost Structure

Chapter 7 Global Artificial Intelligence in Aviation Market Key Manufacturers

Chapter 8 Up and Down Stream Industry Analysis

Chapter 9 Marketing Strategy – Market y Analysis

Chapter 10 Market Development Trend Analysis

Chapter 11 Global Global Artificial Intelligence in Aviation Market New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis

