Artificial Intelligence-based Security Market In-Depth Research by Top Leaders 2021-2027

The global artificial intelligence-based security market is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 30.25% over the forecast period.

Rampant advancements in technology and increasing use of 2G, 3G, and 4G Long-Term Evolution (LTE) wireless networks, along with the introduction of 5G mobile networks, are major factors driving growth of the global market for artificial intelligence based security. These cellular networks enable connectivity and communications to exchange real time information, data, and online transactions among other activities, which are prominent targets of cyber-attacks. . For instance, according to the Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3), in 2016, cybercrimes resulted in losses of over US$1.33 billion, globally. This in turn, is expected to boost the demand for security solutions, thus boosting growth of the artificial intelligence based security market over the forecast period.

Major Key players In this Industry:

Nvidia Corporation, Intel Corporation, Xilinx Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Micron Technology, IBM Corporation, Cylance Inc., Threatmetrix, Securonix, Inc., Amazon, Sift Science, Acalvio Technologies, and Skycure Inc.

Global artificial intelligence based security Market, By Offering:

Hardware

Software

Services

Global artificial intelligence based security Market, By Deployment Type:

Cloud Deployment

On-premise Deployment

Global artificial intelligence based security Market, By Security Type:

Network Security

Endpoint Security

Application Security

Cloud Security

Global artificial intelligence based security Market, By Solutions:

Identity and Access Management (IAM)

Risk and Compliance Management

Encryption

Data Loss Prevention (DLP)

Unified Threat Management (UTM)

Antivirus/Antimalware

Intrusion Detection/Prevention System (IDS/IPS)

Others (Firewall, Security and Vulnerability Management, Disaster Recovery, DDOS Mitigation, Web Filtering, Application Whitelisting, and Patch Management)

Global artificial intelligence based security Market, By Technology:

Machine Learning

Context Awareness Computing

Natural Language Processing

Global artificial intelligence based security Market, By Verticals:

Government & Defense

BFSI

Enterprise

Infrastructure

Automotive & Transportation

Healthcare

Retail

Manufacturing

Others (Oil & Gas, Education, Energy)

