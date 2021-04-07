Artificial Intelligence as a Service (AIaaS) Market, By Deployment (Public, Private, Hybrid), Organization Size (Small and Medium Enterprise, Large Enterprise), End-user & Geography – Global Forecast To 2027

The Artificial Intelligence as a Service (AIaaS) Market size is estimated to grow from USD 3.3 Billion in 2020 to USD 59.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 51.2% during the forecast year from 2021 to 2027.

The rising demand for analytical solutions and increasing demand for improving consumer experience are the driving factors for the artificial intelligence as a service (AIaaS) market. The AIaaS market is bifurcated as deployment, organization size, end-user, and region. Artificial intelligence technology has been gradually adopted in the BFSI industry, principally to enhance operational efficiency and enable well-to-do consumer experience. AI is the vanguard of all innovations and will continue to lead during the forecast period. In the BFSI industry, AI is mainly used as fraud detection, customer recommendation chatbots, and algorithmic trading. Various sectors are implementing chatbots in the service rooms of customer queries and satisfaction. As a result, it is estimated to boost demand for AI-based services, reflecting the growth of sector in AIaaS market during the forecast period.

North America is the leading region for AIaaS market, owing to the adoptions and high implementation of advanced technologies in the region. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the highest growth as the developing countries of region are adopting and implementing new technologies. The research covers the current and historic AIaaS market size and its growth trend with company outline of Key players/manufacturers: Microsoft Corporation , Google LLC, Amazon Web Services, Inc., IBM Corporation, BigML Inc, DATAIKU SAS, Salesforce.com Inc., SAS Institute Inc, Oracle Corporation, H2O.Ai Inc, and Craft.AI among others.

The AIaaS market research report provides an in-depth overview of the industry including market segmentation by deployment, organization size, end-user and geography. Analysis of the global market with special focus on high growth application in each vertical and fast-growing market segments. It includes detailed competitive landscape with identification of the key players with respect to each type of market, in-depth market share analysis with individual revenue, market shares, and top players rankings. Impact analysis of the market dynamics with factors currently driving and restraining the growth of the market, along with their impact in the short, medium, and long-term landscapes. Competitive intelligence from the company profiles, key player strategies, game-changing developments such as product launches and acquisitions.

The objective of this study is to identify the market opportunities and estimate market size by segments and countries for last few years and to forecast the values to the next five years. The report incorporates both the qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. The report also covers qualitative analysis on the market, by incorporating complete pricing and cost analysis of components & products, Porter’s analysis and PEST (Political, Economic, Social & Technological factor) analysis of the market. The report also profiles all major companies active in this field.

AIaaS Market Scope and Market Size

AIaaS market is segmented by region and further by countries, deployment, organization size, and end-user. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global AIaaS market will be able to gain a strong position as this report will surely benefit their marketing strategies. The market analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region/countries and by application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2021-2027.

Report further studies the market development status and future and AIaaS Market trend across the world. Also, it splits AIaaS market segmentation by deployment, organization size, end-user and region to deep dive research and reveals market profile and prospects.

Major Classifications are as follows:

By Deployment

Public

Private

Hybrid

By Organization Size

Small and Medium Enterprise

Large Enterprise

By End-user

BFSI

Retail

Healthcare

IT and Telecom

Manufacturing

Energy

Others

