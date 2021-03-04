Artificial Intelligence as a Service (AIaaS) Market 2021-2027 Astonishing Growth, Demand Scenario, Brief Analysis, Global News | Microsoft, Google LLC, Amazon, IBM, SAS Institute, Oracle

The Artificial Intelligence as a Service (AIaaS) Market size is estimated to grow from USD 3.3 Billion in 2020 to USD 59.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 51.2% during the forecast year from 2021 to 2027.

Latest added Artificial Intelligence as a Service (AIaaS) Market research study by MarketDigits offers detailed product outlook and elaborates market review till 2026. The market Study is segmented by key regions that is accelerating the marketization. At present, the market is sharping its presence and some of the key players in the study are Microsoft Corporation, Google LLC, Amazon Web Services, IBM Corporation, BigML, DATAIKU SAS, Salesforce.com, SAS Institute, Oracle Corporation. The study is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative Market data collected and validated majorly through primary data and secondary sources.

Well-established tech companies such as Microsoft, IBM, and Google offer AI services alongside their technology services in order to stay competitive in the industry. They realize that offering AI tools and software is not enough to maintain their supremacy in the technology world. Other software or professional service firms may partner with AI solutions providers to expand their customer base. In this regard, it could be said that the demand in the global AIaaS market will increase in the next few years.

The global AIaaS market could see classifications as per type of end-use industry, organization size, and technology. Among technologies, machine learning is anticipated to significantly increase the demand in the global AIaaS market.

The report presented here takes into account the rise and slow growth of the AIaaS market in different regions and important factors responsible for its growth. It also brings to light the nature of competition and how players are competing against each other in the global AIaaS market.

Artificial Intelligence as a Service (AIaaS) Market: Companies Mentioned

The global AIaaS market witnesses the presence of top players such as Apple Inc., IBM Corporation, and Alphabet Inc. Collaborations, acquisitions, and new product launches could be highly adopted in the global AIaaS market as powerful growth tactics. Nevertheless, players may also focus on developing services to gain a competitive edge in the global AIaaS market.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

Artificial Intelligence as a Service (AIaaS) Market: Regional Analysis

North America is projected to rank higher in the AIaaS market on the basis of revenue share. Availability of IT infrastructure and heavy presence of large enterprises in the region could catapult the AIaaS market in North America. High demand for AI could be another factor augmenting the demand in the North America AIaaS market.

Asia Pacific is also envisioned to become a prominent region for AIaaS market because of the rise of the IT and telecom industry. Nonetheless, there could also be strong demand for AIaaS arising from other industries such as healthcare, retail, and BFSI. The Asia Pacific AIaaS market is forecast to grow at a quick pace in the coming years.

Artificial Intelligence as a Service (AIaaS) Market: Trends and Opportunities

The global AIaaS market is prognosticated to gain from the rise in the demand for cognitive computing and artificial intelligence. In addition, the increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions could create ample of opportunities in the global AIaaS market. AIaaS vendors are also prophesied to bank on the rising demand for sophisticated analytical systems and advanced workflow optimization. Furthermore, the global AIaaS market could take advantage of the increased spending on AI to extend its presence in key end-use industries.

However, the global AIaaS market is envisaged to suffer from the lack of trained professionals. Nevertheless, there could be profit-making opportunities birthed in the global AIaaS market due to the increase in IoT demand and rising number of applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

