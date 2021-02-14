Artificial Intelligence and 3D Printing Market trending with 3D Systems Corp, Proto Labs Inc, FARO Technologies Inc, Materialise NV, The ExOne Co., Intel, NVIDIA, Xilinx, Samsung, Facebook, Micron Technology, IBM, Google

3D printing is a game-changing technology that is constantly evolving and finding new ways to improve oneself. It now has new amazing technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence. The combination of artificial intelligence and 3D printing is leading to new exciting applications of additive manufacturing technology.

The 3D printing market is expected to grow by 21.2 percent year-on-year to reach 13.8 billion U.S. dollars by 2020. The market for 3D printers is projected to reach 5.3 billion U.S. dollars. This industry includes 3D printers, materials, software, and related services.

With the use of AI, printing organizations can automate their operations, eliminate bottlenecks and get work done faster. AI print technology can allow printers to monitor themselves and make real-time adjustments to processes for errors such as paper alignment and image quality.

The advancements in the hardware, software, materials and applications suggest that 3D printing will eventually become yet another manufacturing technology. Naturally, the adoption rate of 3D printing will increase over time, with some segments like dental almost entirely switching to 3D printing.

3D Systems Corp. (DDD), Proto Labs Inc. (PRLB), FARO Technologies Inc. (FARO), Materialise NV (MTLS), The ExOne Co., Intel, NVIDIA, Xilinx, Samsung, Facebook, Micron Technology, IBM, Google, Microsoft, AWS, Stratasys Ltd., 3D Systems Corporation, EOS GmbH, Materialise NV, SLM Solutions Group AG, Arcam AB, Concept Laser GmbH, The ExOne Company, Voxeljet AG

Market Report Segment: by type

Stereolithography (SLA)

Selective Laser Sintering (SLS)

Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM)

Digital Light Process (DLP)

Multi Jet Fusion (MJF)

Polyjet

Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS)

Electron Beam Melting (EBM)

Market Report Segment: by Application

Manufacturing & Automotive

Construction

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Retail & e-Commerce

Aerospace & Defense

Media & Entertainment

Others

Market Report Segment: by region

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

