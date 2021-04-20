Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Application, by Region (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA), Segment Forecasts, And COVID-19 Impacts, 2014 – 2027

The global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail market report provided by Global Market Monitor analyzes the industry and major market trends in detail, and divides the market size by volume and value according to application types and geographic locations.

Artificial intelligence (AI) refers to machines that can mimic thinking that we associate with humans. This is especially true in the retail business, where AI is starting to play a role in the shopping experience as a consumer can find the right item for them based on their interests.

Major Participators Landscape

Manufacturers are focusing on product innovation, brand extension, and the introduction of new brands to cater to the preferences of consumers.

Major market participators covered in our report are:

IBM Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Next IT Corporation

Salesforce.com, Inc.

Nvidia Corporation

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Baidu, Inc.

RetailNext, Inc.

SAP SE

Microsoft Corporation

CognitiveScale, Inc.

Google LLC

Style.ai

Application Outline:

Predictive Merchandising

Programmatic Advertising

Market Forecasting

In-Store Visual Monitoring and Surveillance

Location-Based Marketing

Other

Type Segmentation

Online

Offline

Key Regions Overview

Major countries of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world are all exhaustive analyzed in the report. Apart from this, policy mobilization, social dynamics, development trends, and economic development in these countries are also taken into consideration.

Audience:

-Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail manufacturers

-Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail traders, distributors, and suppliers

-Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail industry associations

-Product managers, Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries

-Market Research and consulting firms

