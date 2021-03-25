Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Precision Medicine Market Size, Share, Trends and Future Growth and Forecast 2025

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Precision Medicine market’ which encompasses significant inputs with respect to market share, market size, regional landscape, contributing players, and revenue projection of this industry vertical. The report also educates investors regarding the existing tends, prime challenges, and current expansion strategies applied by the key organizations that constitute the hyperactive competitive gamut of this business sphere.

Machine learning (ML), deep learning and artificial intelligence (AI) are gaining momentum in biomedicine. The primary goal is to recognize the future needs and trends and identify the requirements of AI and ML in precision health. According to Research report a??Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Precision Medicine Market Analysis, 2020a??, the Global AI in Precision Medicine market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 50% during 2020-25. Machine learning algorithms are used in healthcare institutions to draw a large amount of patient data using genomic sequences. In addition, Artificial intelligence helps the companies to catalyse the drug development process and diminish in costs.

Request Sample Copy of this report at: https://www.marketstudyreport.com/request-a-sample/2767169/?utm_source=Mccourier.com&utm_medium=Ram

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Precision Medicine Market Analysis, 2020 research report depicts a deep dive market analysis of statistics of Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Precision Medicine market which consists of regional and country-wise market size, forecast, CAGR market segmentation, market shares of diverse regions and countries, market share of various end-users, applications, product type, technologies, competitive benchmarking, etc.

AI Used in Drug Discovery Escalating the Natural Language Segment

In 2019, the natural language segment captured the highest market share in 2019. The primary factor for the growth of the segment is the constant use of technology in applications such as drug discovery and clinical trial identification.

Software Segment Bagged the Highest Growth

Based on type, the software segment registered the highest growth in 2019 as compared to the hardware and service segments in 2019. The major factor for the growth of the software segment is due to the continuous innovation in software with the evolving requirement in medicine. Moreover, the hardware segment is anticipated to foster a propelled demand through 2025 as revealed by the Research report a??Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Precision Medicine Market Analysis, 2020a??.

Collaboration of Companies for Innovation in Precision Medicine

According to Researchthe key players with a considerable market share in the Global AI in the Precision Medicine market include BioXcel Corporation, Alphabet Inc., Berg Health, General Vision, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Intel Corporation, Enlitic Inc., General Vision, Nvidia Corporation, etc. Government organizations are investing heavily in AI companies resulting in the escalation of the research work. Besides, the snowballing importance in the field of precision medicine is luring opportunities in cross-industry collaboration and an influx of venture capital investments.

With the rising number of companies of artificial intelligence, the usage of AI in precision medicine is augmenting. For instance, IBM developed a??AndIna??, a virtual assistant for assistance patients of the Czech Neurorehabilitation Center ERGO Aktiv in cases of post-stroke rehabilitation in 2019.

Key Questions Answered in the Market Research Report

What are the key overall market statistics or market estimates (Market Overview, Market Size- By Value, Forecast Numbers, Market Segmentation, Market Shares) of Global AI in Precision Medicine Market? What are the region wise industry size, growth drivers and challenges key market trends? What are the key innovations, technology upgrades, opportunities, regulations in the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Precision Medicine Market? Who are the key competitors or market players and how they perform in Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Precision Medicine Market on the basis of competitive benchmarking matrix? What are the key results derived from the market surveys conducted during the course of Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Precision Medicine Market study?

Market Outlook, Segmentation and Statistics

a?? Market Size & Analysis

o By Revenues (USD Million)

a?? Market Share & Analysis

o By Technology

i?? Deep Learning

i?? Querying Method

i?? Natural language processing

i?? Context aware processing

o By Type

i?? Hardware

i?? Software

i?? Service

o By Application

i?? Drug Discovery

i?? Personalized Medicine

i?? Clinical Research Trial

i?? Others

o By End-Users

i?? Neurosciences

i?? Oncology

i?? Immunology

i?? Respiratory

i?? Others

o By Company

i?? Revenue Shares

i?? Strategic Factorial Indexing

i?? Competitor Placement in MarkNtel Quadrant

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the historical year, base year and forecast year considered in the research report on Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Precision Medicine Market? The historical data has been provided since 2015, while the base year is 2019 and the data is forecast up-to 2025. What are the units or denomination for measuring market value and volume in the report? The market size/industry size or the market value is measured in terms of USD Million. What would be the growth rate or CAGR of Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Precision Medicine Market during 2020-25? The growth rate of Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Precision Medicine Market during 2020-25 is forecast to be around 50%. Who are the key competitors or players operating in Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Precision Medicine Market? BioXcel Corporation, Alphabet Inc., Berg Health, General Vision, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Intel Corporation, Enlitic Inc., General Vision, Nvidia Corporation, etc. are few of the leading players in the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Precision Medicine Market. Which product segment would emerge as an opportunity area for players in Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Precision Medicine Market? On premise segment application segment is expected to attain the highest CAGR during the forecast period and maintain its significant market share. Which region would emerge as an opportunity area for players in Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Precision Medicine Market? The North America grabbed a significant market share continue to grow at a highest CAGR, presenting immense opportunities for companies operating in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Precision Medicine Market.

Full Report Summary At: https://www.marketstudyreport.com/reports/global-artificial-intelligence-ai-in-precision-medicine-market-analysis-2020?utm_source=Mccourier.com&utm_medium=Ram

About Us

Market Study Report, LLC. is a hub for Market intelligence products and services.

We streamline the purchase of your Market research reports and services through a single integrated platform by bringing all the major publishers and their services at one place.

Our customers partner with Market Study Report, LLC. to ease their search and evaluation of Market intelligence products and services and in turn focus on their company’s core activities.

If you are looking for research reports on global or regional Markets, competitive information, emerging Markets and trends or just looking to stay on top of the curve then Market Study Report, LLC. is the platform that can help you in achieving any of these objectives.

Contact Us:

Market Study Report LLC

4 North Main Street,

Selbyville, Delaware 19975

USA

Phone: 1-302-273-0910

US Toll Free: 1-866-764-2150

Email: sales@Marketstudyreport.com

Website: https://www.Marketstudyreport.com

Blog: https://www.Marketstudyreport.com/blog