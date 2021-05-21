Artificial Intelligence (Ai) in Medical Diagnostics Market: 2021 Global Scope By Application, Component, End User, Development and Prominent Players GE Healthcare (US), Digital Diagnostics (US), Xilinx (US) “Global AI in medical diagnostics market projected to grow at CAGR of 50.2 %”

The Artificial Intelligence (Ai) in Medical Diagnostics Market report consists of information on production development, market sales, regional trade, investment calculation, investment opportunity, trade outlook, policy, regional market and other important characteristics of the Artificial Intelligence (Ai) in Medical Diagnostics Market. This market report comprises of a chapter on the global market and all of its associated companies with their profiles, which gives important information and data pertaining to their outlook in terms of finances, product portfolios, investment plans, and marketing and business strategies. Artificial Intelligence (Ai) in Medical Diagnostics Market report is sure to lend a hand in enhancing sales and improving return on investment (ROI).

Artificial Intelligence (Ai) in Medical Diagnostics Market by Component (Software, Service), Application (In Vivo, Radiology, OBGY,MRI, CT, Ultrasound, IVD), End User (Hospital, Diagnostic Laboratory, Diagnostic Imaging Center) – Global Forecast to 2025 The global AI in medical diagnostics market is projected to reach USD 3,868 million by 2025 from USD 505 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 50.2% during the forecast period.

The world isn’t just battling a wellbeing pandemic yet additionally a financial one, as the Novel Coronavirus (COVID – 19) throws its long shadow over economies around the world. The total lockdown circumstance in a few nations has legitimately or by implication affected numerous ventures causing a move in exercises like inventory network tasks, seller activities, item commercialization, and so on. In the most recent report on Artificial Intelligence (Ai) in Medical Diagnostics Market, distributed by ReportsnReports, various parts of the ebb and flow advertise situation have been mulled over and a brief investigation has been assembled to carry you with an examination that has Pre-and Post-COVID advertise examination. Our investigators are observing intently, the development and decrease in every part due to COVID – 19, to offer you with quality administrations that you requirement for your organizations. The report incorporates exhaustive data relating to the driving components, point-by-point serious investigation about the key market substances and significant bits of knowledge in regards to the worthwhile open doors that lie before the business players to alleviate hazards in such conditions.

Some of the prominent players operating in the AI in medical diagnostics market are

Microsoft Corporation (US),

NVIDIA (US),

IBM (US),

Intel (US),

Siemens Healthineers (Germany),

GE Healthcare (US),

Digital Diagnostics (US),

Xilinx (US),

InformAI (US),

Enlitic (US),

Day Zero Diagnostics (US),

Aidence (Netherlands),

Butterfly Network, Inc. (US),

Prognos (US),

Zebra Medical Vision (Israel),

Viz.ai (US),

Quibin (Spain),

Qure.ai (India),

Therapixel (France),

and HeartFlow (US).

Software segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR

On the basis of component, the AI in medical diagnostics market is segmented into software and services. The services segment dominated this market in 2020, while the software segment is estimated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Software solutions help healthcare providers gain a competitive edge despite the challenges of being short-staffed and facing increasing imaging scan volumes. This is a key factor driving the growth of the software segment.

Hospitals to establish the largest market size of AI in medical diagnostics market

Based on end user, the AI in medical diagnostics market is segmented into hospitals, diagnostic imaging centers, diagnostic laboratories, and other end users. The hospitals segment commanded the largest share of 64.1% of this market in 2019. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the rising number of diagnostic imaging procedures performed in hospitals, the growing inclination of hospitals toward the automation and digitization of radiology patient workflow, increasing adoption of minimally invasive procedures in hospitals to improve the quality of patient care, and the rising adoption of advanced imaging modalities to improve workflow efficiency.

North America To Witness Significant Growth From 2020 To 2025

The AI in medical diagnostics market has been segmented into four main regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In 2019, North America accounted for the largest market share of 37.6%. However, the APAC market is projected to register the highest CAGR of 53.2% during the forecast period, primarily due to the growth strategies adopted by companies in emerging markets, improved medical diagnostic infrastructure, increasing geriatric population, rising prevalence of cancer, and the implementation of favorable government initiatives.

Breakdown of supply-side primary interviews:

By Company Type: Tier 1 – 40%, Tier 2 – 30%, and Tier 3 – 30%

Tier 1 – 40%, Tier 2 – 30%, and Tier 3 – 30% By Designation: C-level – 27%, Director-level – 18%, and Others – 55%

C-level – 27%, Director-level – 18%, and Others – 55% By Region: North America – 40%, Europe – 20%, APAC – 30%, Rest of the World – 10%

Research Coverage

This report studies the AI in medical diagnostics market based on component, end user, application, and region. The report also studies factors (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) affecting market growth. It analyzes the opportunities and challenges in the market and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders. Furthermore, the report analyzes micro markets with respect to their individual growth trends and forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to four main regions and respective countries.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report

This report focuses on various levels of analysis—industry trends, market share of top players, and company profiles, which together form basic views and analyze the competitive landscape, and high-growth regions and their drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. The report will help both established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market and garner greater market shares.

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

Figure 24 Market Evaluation Framework, 2018–2021

10.2 Key Player Strategies

10.3 Ranking Of Players, 2019

Figure 25 Ranking Of Key Companies In The Ai In Medical Diagnostics Market (2019)

10.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping

10.4.1 Stars

10.4.2 Emerging Leaders

10.4.3 Pervasive Players

10.4.4 Participants

Figure 26 Ai In Medical Diagnostics Market: Competitive Leadership Mapping (2019)

10.5 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Start-Ups)

10.5.1 Progressive Companies

10.5.2 Dynamic Companies

10.5.3 Responsive Companies

10.5.4 Starting Blocks

Figure 27 Ai In Medical Diagnostics Market (Start-Ups): Competitive Leadership Mapping (2019)

10.6 Company Product Footprint

Table 100 Footprint Of Companies

Table 101 Application Footprint Of Companies

Table 102 Regional Footprint Of Companies

10.7 Competitive Scenario

Table 103 Ai In Medical Diagnostics Market: Product Launches, 2018–2021

Table 104 Ai In Medical Diagnostics Market: Deals, 2018–2021

Table 105 Ai In Medical Diagnostics Market: Other Developments, 2018–2021

11 Company Profiles

