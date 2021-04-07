Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Manufacturing Market by Offering (Hardware, Software, Services – Global Forecast to 2026

The artificial intelligence (AI) in manufacturing market research report provides an in-depth overview of the industry including market segmentation by offering, technology, application, industry vertical and geography. Analysis of the global market with special focus on high growth application in each vertical and fast-growing market segments. It includes detailed competitive landscape with identification of the key players with respect to each type of market, in-depth market share analysis with individual revenue, market shares, and top players rankings. Impact analysis of the market dynamics with factors currently driving and restraining the growth of the market, along with their impact in the short, medium, and long-term landscapes. Competitive intelligence from the company profiles, key player strategies, game-changing developments such as product launches and acquisitions.

The objective of this study is to identify the market opportunities and estimate market size by segments and countries for last few years and to forecast the values to the next five years. The report incorporates both the qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. The report also covers qualitative analysis on the market, by incorporating complete pricing and cost analysis of components & products, Porter’s analysis and PEST (Political, Economic, Social & Technological factor) analysis of the market. The report also profiles all major companies active in this field.

Market Analysis and Insights

The artificial intelligence (AI) in manufacturing market size is projected to reach USD 19.9 Billion by 2026, from USD 1.4 Billion in 2020 growing at a CAGR of 55.7% during 2021-2026.

Market Scope and Market Size

Artificial intelligence (AI) in manufacturing market is segmented by region and further by countries, offering, technology, application, and industry vertical. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global artificial intelligence (AI) in manufacturing market will be able to gain a strong position as this report will surely benefit their marketing strategies. The market analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region/countries and by application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

The research covers the current and historic artificial intelligence (AI) in manufacturing market size and its growth trend with company outline of Key players/manufacturers: NVIDIA Corporation, IBM Corporation , Alphabet Inc., Google, Microsoft Corporation, Intel Corporation, Siemens AG, General Electric Company, General Vision Inc., Progress Software Corporation, Micron Technology Inc., and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation among others.

Report further studies the market development status and future and Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Manufacturing Market trend across the world. Also, it splits artificial intelligence (AI) in manufacturing market segmentation by offering, technology, application, industry vertical and region to deep dive research and reveals market profile and prospects.

Major Classifications are as follows:

By Offering

Hardware

Software

Services

By Technology

Machine Learning

Natural Language Processing

Context-aware Computing

Computer Vision

By Application

Predictive Maintenance and Machinery Inspection

Material Movement

Production Planning

Field Services

Quality Control

Cybersecurity

Industrial Robots

Reclamation

By Industry Vertical

Automobile

Energy and Power

Pharmaceuticals

Heavy Metals and Machine Manufacturing

Semiconductors and Electronics

Food & Beverages

Others

By Geography

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

North America U.S. Canada

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Rest of the World Middle East Africa



Reason to purchase this report: