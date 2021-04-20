Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Manufacturing Market Breaking New Grounds and Touch New Level Globally by 2027 | Top Companies – NVIDIA Corporation, IBM, Alphabet, Google, Microsoft, Siemens AG

Latest added Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Manufacturing Market research study by MarketDigits offers detailed product outlook and elaborates market review till 2026. The market Study is segmented by key regions that is accelerating the marketization. At present, the market is sharping its presence and some of the key players in the study are NVIDIA Corporation, IBM Corporation, Alphabet, Google, Microsoft Corporation, Intel Corporation, Siemens AG. The study is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative Market data collected and validated majorly through primary data and secondary sources.

This report studies the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Manufacturing Market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Manufacturing Market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Global Artificial Intelligence In Manufacturing Market: Overview The artificial intelligence (AI) in manufacturing market size is projected to reach USD 19.9 Billion by 2026, from USD 1.4 Billion in 2020 growing at a CAGR of 55.7% during 2021-2026. The global artificial intelligence in manufacturing market has gathered pace in its growth with rapidly evolving industrial automation and IoT. Artificial intelligence or AI is one of the fastest-growing technologies in the recent years. Artificial intelligence is associated with human intelligence with similar characteristics such as reasoning, understanding, problem solving, language, and learning. Incorporation of AI in manufacturing industry provides safer operational environment, which further helps in enhancing the quality and quantity of the production. An upcoming report on the global artificial intelligence in manufacturing market by MarketDigits could be a valuable source of information for major stakeholders in the market. This is because of the exhaustive information, gathered after thorough primary and secondary research, contained in it. The report would be an objective guideline of growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, and pitfalls in the market. The report would also offer a brilliant study of the market as it focus on market dynamics, segmentation, competitive landscape, and geographical outreach. It is a useful guidelines for players to cement a strong position in the global artificial intelligence in manufacturing market. Global Artificial Intelligence In Manufacturing Market: Key Trends Artificial intelligence is widely adopted by the manufacturers in the industries such as pharmaceuticals, automobile, food and beverages, and energy and power. Increasing venture capital investments, growing demand for automation, and rapidly evolving industries and industrial IoT are believed to be driving the global artificial intelligence in manufacturing market. Along with these, growing demand for hardware platforms, and increasing need for high-computing processors to run a wide range of AI software are also expected to propel the global artificial intelligence in manufacturing market. AI in manufacturing industry helps in collecting and handling big data. Thus, it is extensively used in various manufacturing applications such as machinery inspection, cybersecurity, quality control, and predictive analytics. All such factors are expected to boost the global artificial intelligence in manufacturing market. Furthermore, growing demand for machine learning technology and computer vision for machinery inspection, increasing adoption of AI by factories to reduce machine downtime, and rising demand from factories to improve productivity and reduce operational cost are projected to fuel the global artificial intelligence in manufacturing market. The integration of AI technology in machinery inspection and predictive maintenance encompasses testing, regular examination, lubrication, inspection, and adjustments of equipment. Such benefits are expected to thrust the global artificial intelligence in manufacturing market. Global Artificial Intelligence In Manufacturing Market: Regional Outlook Geographically, APAC is expected to lead the global artificial intelligence in manufacturing market as the region has witnessed rapid establishment of multiple manufacturing plants. Increasing demand for only robots work, and rising adoption of industrial robots in manufacturing plants could also be responsible for fueling the artificial intelligence in manufacturing market in the region. Other prominent region in the market is North America. Increasing cross-indsutry participation in manufacturing domain is expected to boost the artificial intelligence in manufacturing market in this region. Global Artificial Intelligence In Manufacturing Market: Competitive Dynamics Key players operating in the global artificial intelligence in manufacturing market are IBM, Microsoft, Siemens, Intel, Google, and AWS. The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications. The study is a source of reliable data on: Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis The regional analysis covers: North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa) The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain. A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period. Highlights of the report: A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

