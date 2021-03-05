Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Market Value to Increase by US$ 107,797.82 million in the Forecast Period 2021-2027 At A Rate (CAGR) Of 49.8% with Top Companies Like Nuance Communications Inc., Siemens Healthineers AG, Arterys Inc

The artificial intelligence in healthcare market was valued at US$ 3,991.23 million in 2019 and it is projected to reach US$ 107,797.82 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 49.8% from 2020 to 2027.

Worldwide Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Market Analysis to 2027 is a specialized and in-depth study of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Market Industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Market with detailed market segmentation by product/application and geography. The global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the Market status of the players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Artificial intelligence in healthcare is the use of machine-learning algorithms and software to analyze, process and present complex medical and health care data. It has been widely used to support clinical decisions, improve workflows and predict health outcomes. Thus, wide application of AI in the healthcare sector is likely to propel the growth of the market.

Research report has been compiled by studying the market in-depth along with drivers, opportunities, restraints & other strategies as well as new-developments that can help a reader to understand the exact situation of the market along with the factors that can limit or hamper the market growth and the report also has been updated with Impacts & effects of Coronavirus pandemic and how it has influenced consumer behavior& the growth of the market as well as industries.

This report focuses on the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Market with the future forecast, growth opportunity, key market, and key players. The study objectives are to present the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Market development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, and Central & South America.

Market Segmentation:

The global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Market is segmented on the basis of Component, application, end-user, and geography.

Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market – by Component

Software Solution

Hardware

Services

Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market – by Application

Robot Assisted Surgery

Virtual Assistants

Administrative Workflow Assistants

Connected Machines

Diagnosis

Clinical Trials

Fraud Detection

Cybersecurity

Dosage Error Reduction

Others

Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market – by End User

Hospitals & Healthcare Providers

Patients

Pharma & Biotech Companies

Healthcare Payers

Others

The growth of artificial intelligence in healthcare market is attributed to the rising application of artificial intelligence in healthcare, growing investment in AI healthcare start-ups, and increasing cross-industry partnerships and collaborations.

Top Key Players in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Market:

Microsoft

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Intel Corporation

General Electric Company

Alphabet Inc.

NVIDIA CORPORATION

Nuance Communications, Inc.

Siemens Healthineers AG

Arterys Inc.

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

The Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Market is anticipated to grow with a significant rate in the coming years, owing to factors such as, rising incidence and prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing healthcare expenses toward growth of eHealth, telemedicine, telehealth. Rapid growth in delivery of services to patients, several technological enlargements in the healthcare industry in Asia Pacific and Europe are expected to offer growth opportunities for the players operating in the market.

The COVID-19 outbreak is currently going the world over, the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Market report covers the impact of the corona-virus on top company’s growth. This research report categorizes as the key players in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Market and also gives a comprehensive study of Covid-19 impact analysis of the market by regions like (Americas, Europe APAC, and EMEA).

The report offers key drivers that propel the growth in the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Market. These insights help market players in devising strategies to gain market presence. The research also outlined the restraints of the market. Insights on opportunities are mentioned to assist market players in taking further steps by determining the potential in untapped regions.

