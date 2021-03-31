Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Food and Beverage Market Revenue, Size, Share, Industry Analysis Report By Product, By End Use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020-2028

The global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in food and beverage market is expected to reach a market size of USD 62.83 Billion at a steady CAGR of 44.4% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. The new report titled ‘Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in food and beverage Market’, released by Emergen Research, executes a close investigation into the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in food and beverage market size, share, revenue, and sales & distribution network in the historical years (2017-2018) and gives an accurate estimation of the same over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The report also strives to offer a futuristic outlook for remuneration and market growth in a post-COVID-19 scenario. It also includes the current and future impact of the pandemic on the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Food and Beverage business sphere and its key segments.

Key players in the market include Raytec Vision S.p.A., Rockwell Automation Inc., ABB Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Key Technology Inc., TOMRA Sorting Solutions AS, GREEFA, Sesotec, Sight Machine Inc., and AGCO Corporation.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in food and beverage market on the basis of end-use, application, and region:

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028) Hotel and Restaurant Food Processing Industry Beverage Industry

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028) Consumer Engagement Maintenance Food Sorting Production and Packaging Quality Control and Safety Compliance Other Applications



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028) North America S. Canada Europe Germany K. France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



